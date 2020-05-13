Markets

3 Must-Own Stocks That Boast Earnings Acceleration

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
Future Outperformers Screening Parameters EPS % Projected Growth (Q1)/(Q0) greater than EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-2)/(Q-3) Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. 21Vianet Group Inc VNET Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at https://www.zacks.com/performance
Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Free Stock Analysis Report

21Vianet Group Inc (VNET): Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular