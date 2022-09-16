3 Must-Own Stocks From the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry

A robust commodity price environment and the world’s growing energy demand have led to a pick-up in activity levels for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Astute investors could capitalize on this thesis by having exposure to drilling contractors like PTEN and

Industry Overview

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry consists of companies that provide rigs (or specialized vehicles) on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. These operators offer drilling rigs (both land-based/onshore and offshore), equipment, services and manpower to exploration and production companies worldwide. Drilling for hydrocarbons is costly and technically difficult, and its future primarily depends on contracting activity and the total number of available rigs at a given time rather than the price of oil or gas. Within the industry, it's interesting to note that the volatility associated with offshore drilling companies is much higher than their onshore counterparts and their share prices are more correlated to the price of oil. Overall, the drilling stocks are among the most volatile in the entire equity market.

3 Trends Defining the Oil and Gas - Drilling Industry's Future

Supportive Rig Count: Oil and natural gas prices have rebounded sharply, revisiting their multi-year highs earlier this year due to rising demand and geopolitical tensions surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Consequently, drilling activity has been picking up in the United States, a region on which most drillers are highly dependent. As a matter of fact, the rig count in early September was 964 compared with 646 a year ago, in sync with the strength in commodity prices. The number of active units in Canada and the international markets has gained sharply too. The steady growth in rig count is an encouraging indicator of drilling activity.



Low Reserve Replacements a Silver Lining: One of the key positive arguments for drillers is the focus on the reserve replacement rate. Over the past few years, the supermajors have struggled to replace all of the oil and gas they churn out, raising concerns about future production. In this context, Chevron’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio (RRR) of 100% indicates the inability to add proved reserves to the amount of oil and gas produced. This clearly calls for a calibrated approach in meeting reserve shortfalls in the long run. Consequently, a gradual improvement in drilling activity looks likely.



Wind-Down of Legacy, High-Margin Contracts: For most operators, order levels have remained depressed, and day rates are trending just above cash costs despite the strong rebound in commodity prices. This has put increasing pressure on their revenue-generating capacity. Further, as the companies’ legacy, high-margin contracts wind down slowly, the drillers are faced with the prospect of a drop in backlog (and consequently, revenues), which is likely to accelerate over the next few quarters. This also leaves the drillers vulnerable to addressing their massive debt maturities and investment in newbuilds.





Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Positive Outlook

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is a 6-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #14, which places it in the top 6% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates upbeat near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a conducive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. While the industry’s earnings estimates for 2022 have improved 57.3% in the past year, the same for 2023 have risen 258.8% over the same timeframe.



Considering the encouraging dynamics of the industry, we will present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. But it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.





Industry Outperforms Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry has fared better than the broader Zacks Oil - Energy Sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.



The industry has surged 41.1% over this period compared with the broader sector’s increase of 36.9%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has lost 13.1%.

One-Year Price Performance







Industry's Current Valuation

Since oil and gas drilling companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization) ratio. This is because the valuation metric takes into account not just equity but also the level of debt. For capital-intensive companies, EV/EBITDA is a better valuation metric because it is not influenced by changing capital structures and ignores the effect of non-cash expenses.



On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), the industry is currently trading at 13.88X, higher than the S&P 500’s 12.15X. It is also well above the sector’s trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA of 3.53X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 24.76X, as low as 7.28X, with a median of 11.68X, as the chart below shows.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (Past Five Years)







3 Oil and Gas - Drilling Stocks to Buy Now

Helmerich & Payne: Helmerich & Payne is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the United States & internationally. Its technologically advanced FlexRigs are much in demand. The company has already upgraded most of its drilling fleet with the latest technology. Besides, Helmerich & Payne boasts a strong balance sheet, carrying $542 million in long-term debt, with a debt-to-capitalization of just 16.6% compared with many of its peers that are hugely burdened with debts, accounting for around 50% of their total capital structure. With available liquidity surpassing debt levels and a lack of significant near-term maturities, Helmerich & Payne should sail through any difficult operating environment.



The fiscal 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Tulsa, OK-based company indicates 98.5% earnings per share growth over fiscal 2021. The provider of land and offshore rigs carries a a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and its shares are up 65.4% in a year.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price and Consensus: HP





Patterson-UTI Energy: Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest North American land drilling contractors, having a large, high-quality fleet of drilling rigs. The company’s technologically advanced Apex rigs are the key to its success. PTEN’s proprietary design makes the rigs move faster than the conventional rigs, and drill quicker and more efficiently. Patterson-UTI’s acquisition of Pioneer Energy Services has boosted its scale and geographic presence. Following the transaction closure, Patterson-UTI possesses 166 super-spec rigs in the United States, with nearly 50% outfitted with alternative power sources to minimize emissions. In addition, this takeover expands Patterson-UTI’s geographic reach to foreign markets with the addition of eight rigs in Colombia, where Pioneer has served for the past 14 years with a well-recognized operations staff and setup.



The 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Houston, TX-based company indicates 118.7% earnings per share growth over 2021. PTEN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The stock has gained 82.7% in a year.

Price and Consensus: PTEN





Nabors Industries: Nabors is one of the largest land-drilling contractors in the world, conducting oil, gas and geothermal land-drilling operations. NBR is well positioned with a sound mix of high-performance rigs and new rigs working in key shale plays like Bakken and Permian. Nabors’ initiatives to expand its geographic reach and diversify its operating assets beyond land rigs bode well for its Rig Technologies and Drilling Solutions segments. Tesco Corporation, Robotic Drilling Systems and PetroMar's buyout have boosted the drilling operations and technology of Nabors, adding to the company's earnings and shareholder value.



The 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Hamilton, Bermuda-based company indicates 61.7% earnings per share growth over 2021. Nabors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has gained 56.5% in a year.

Price and Consensus: NBR









Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP): Free Stock Analysis Report



PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.