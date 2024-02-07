3 Must-Own IoT Stocks to Cash in on the Data Explosion

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With data generation exploding thanks to AI, IoT, and other innovative technologies, tech’s brightest stars have lit up Wall Street in recent months. But the biggest gains may still be ahead for this group, as this data explosion kicks into overdrive. That’s why I think savvy investors should start positioning their portfolios to profit from surging data demand now.

The best way to play this trend is to own the top companies enabling and harnessing all this data. I’m talking about the leading cloud computing and storage providers powering today’s data-hungry AI systems and internet-connected devices. As the need for speed and storage capacity increases, these cutting-edge innovators stand to grow even faster.

Of course, with tech valuations stretched and competition remaining fierce, risks abound. We could see speed bumps along the way. But the long-term trajectory for AI and IoT data usage remains overwhelmingly positive. Wall Street is slapping massive premiums on these stocks for a reason.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

With its iron grip on cloud computing, it’s no wonder Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades at a premium valuation. Commanding 31% total market share of the red-hot cloud infrastructure space that drove $73.7 billion in fourth quarter revenue alone, AWS shows no signs of loosening its stranglehold on this space any time soon.

In fact, AWS grew a solid 13% year-over-year last quarter, hitting analyst targets. As the overall cloud infrastructure market marches toward more than $100 billion in (likely) less than two years, I expect AWS to keep pace or even see its growth rate accelerate. Amazon’s stock should ride higher along with AWS’s success.

Not only does AWS enable Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce, but it also powers many of the hottest tech trends. Expanding traction in areas like AI, machine learning, IoT, and other cloud services provides additional growth runways for the e-commerce giant.

With all these catalysts aligned, I remain confident in Amazon’s staying power. The company sits at the intersection of several massive secular growth trends that show no sign of slowing. For these reasons, I view AMZN stock as a long-term winner that will keep compounding over time.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

Source: shutterstock.com

As targeted digital advertising leans more heavily on ever-growing data stockpiles, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stands ready to cash in big time. While not an outright AI or cloud infrastructure play, The Trade Desk benefits enormously from the accelerating demand for consumer data to power precision ad targeting.

The Trade Desk’s platform enables advertisers to deliver highly-relevant, personalized, and impactful ads by analyzing user behaviors, demographics, and interests. With data holding the keys to next-level advertising effectiveness, it’s no shocker The Trade Desk boasts steep long-term growth forecasts. Analysts expect the company’s earnings per share to grow at roughly 20% per year for the foreseeable future, with revenue growth rates coming in around the same range.

Even with a valuation that appears stretched at 54-times forward earnings and 17.5-times sales, those rich multiples make sense for this top dog in the data-driven digital ad targeting realm. I believe competitive solid advantages, hard-to-replicate proprietary data and algorithms, and a massive market opportunity support an elevated premium.

Sure, there could be some speed bumps or growth deceleration at some point. But overall, I see The Trade Desk winning big as advertisers rely more on data to unlock advertising profits.

IBM (IBM)

Source: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

Left for dead after years of stagnation, IBM (NYSE:IBM) has since transformed itself into an emerging data and AI giant poised for new glory days ahead. Having shed slower-growth legacy businesses to focus its resources on next-generation technologies, a refreshed IBM looks to be hitting its stride at just the right time.

Notably, IBM stock has surged 35% over the past year compared to 19% gains for the S&P 500 index. The company’s 2024 guidance calls for 4%-5% annual revenue growth alongside $12 billion in free cash flow generation. Indeed, these numbers highlight the new IBM built around high-growth opportunities like hybrid cloud, AI, and security appears to have turned the corner.

Personally, I believe IBM’s investments in frontier technologies like quantum computing hold even greater long-term promise. IBM continues plowing billions into research and development in this space to pioneer real-world applications that are years ahead of rivals. Thus, with quantum computing poised to revolutionize the word, I think that once viable use cases emerge within this decade, we could see history-making breakthroughs sooner than most expect, boosting IBM stock in the process.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Must-Own IoT Stocks to Cash in on the Data Explosion appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.