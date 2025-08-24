3 Must-Know Facts About Roku Before You Buy the Stock

Key Points Roku generates the bulk of its revenue from its platform segment, which makes money from ad efforts and subscription sign-ups.

There is intense competition from tech heavyweights with vast financial resources.

The growth of digital advertising should provide a lift to Roku’s top line going forward.

10 stocks we like better than Roku ›

Because of the potential to achieve strong returns, it makes sense that investors want to find companies benefiting from secular trends. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fits the bill, but long-term shareholders haven't been rewarded.

As of Aug. 22, this streaming stock trades an alarming 80% below its peak, even though it has climbed 27% in 2025. This huge dip might prompt investors to want to add the business to their portfolios. However, it's important to know these three things about Roku first.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Hardware's diminishing importance

Eight years ago in Q2 2017, Roku generated 54% of its revenue from the hardware segment. This has changed drastically. In the latest quarter, hardware accounted for just 12% of the top line.

The growth in the platform segment is the catalyst. Roku makes most of its money these days from advertising and subscription arrangements. For instance, Roku might control certain ad inventory from other streamers. Or when a customer signs up for a streaming service on Roku, the company generates revenue. The beauty of this is that the platform segment commands a strong gross margin of 51%, while hardware has generally been sold at a loss in recent quarters.

To be clear, though, hardware is still vital to Roku's overall strategy. The business depends on getting its devices, like its media sticks and TVs, into more households. When this happens, Roku can then monetize viewership via the platform segment. But it's important that investors understand how the revenue mix has shifted over the years. Based on these trends, I'd suspect hardware will have less of an impact on financial performance five or 10 years out.

2. Going up against big tech

Roku is in an advantageous position because it's an agnostic streaming platform. It essentially benefits from the massive content investments other companies make, like Netflix or Walt Disney. But that doesn't mean it's immune from competition.

In fact, Roku goes up against some formidable peers. Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple all have their own streaming hardware devices. They also have their own streaming services. For a household looking to aggregate all their content offerings in one place, they're looking at what these four companies sell.

Roku does command top market share in North America, so it has done well thus far. However, these tech giants have deep pockets to invest lots of money in content and to improve the user experience. They are adept at digital advertising. And they can operate without trying to achieve strong profits from streaming, as they all have other segments that are very lucrative.

Roku's leadership team needs to remain focused on improving all facets of its business to maintain its position. It can't rest on its laurels.

3. Durable revenue growth

Between 2019 and 2024, Roku's top line increased at a compound annual rate of 29.5%. Between 2024 and 2027, Wall Street consensus analyst estimates call for revenue to grow at a yearly clip of 12.1%. Beyond that, investors can expect the double-digit gains to continue.

The company obviously benefits from the ongoing cord-cutting trend. As more households ditch cable TV, they find themselves signing up for streaming services. This boosts viewership, with streaming hours on the Roku platform soaring 17% year over year to 35.4 billion in Q2.

But there will also be a tailwind from the growth of digital advertising. According to Nielsen data, 47% of all daily TV viewing time in the U.S. comes from streaming. As this share increases, the ad dollars will follow because companies will want to target an engaged audience. And this benefits Roku, particularly the previously mentioned platform segment.

Investors looking to buy Roku know more about its revenue mix, competition, and key growth driver.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roku right now?

Before you buy stock in Roku, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roku wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.