3 Must-Know Facts About Home Depot Before You Buy the Stock

With $163 billion in trailing-12-month sales, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is not only the clear leader in the home improvement industry, but it's undoubtedly one of the biggest retailers in the world. Shares have performed well in the past decade, producing a total return of 319%.

But as of this writing, they trade 15% below their peak price. This might prompt you to take a closer look at the company. Here are three facts you should know about Home Depot before buying this top retail stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. It's serving an important customer group

Home Depot sells building materials, outdoor equipment, and paint, among many other items, to do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. But the business also targets professionals, including contractors, plumbers, and electricians. It's this latter group that represents about half of the company's total revenue base. That share is substantially higher than what rival Lowe's sees, which is about a 25% share from pros.

This has some implications for Home Depot's business. First, pros generally spend much more money and visit stores more frequently than DIY customers. This makes sense, given that DIYers are probably only tackling one project, while a pro could be working on multiple job sites.

For Home Depot, this results in better financial metrics. Home Depot's return on invested capital and operating margin have both generally been better than Lowe's. There are other factors involved, but Home Depot's stronger foothold with professionals deserves some credit here.

In the latest fiscal quarter (Q1 2025, ended May 4), executive vice president of merchandising Billy Bastek said on theearnings call "Pro comp sales were positive and outpaced the DIY customer."

2. Favorable industry tailwinds

In fiscal 2020 and 2021, Home Depot's sales surged 19.9% and 14.4%, respectively. These above-average rates of growth were boosted by heightened demand from households to take on home upgrades during the depths of the pandemic.

Since then, there's been a normalization of these trends. Home Depot reported same-store sales declines of 3.2% in fiscal 2023, 1.8% in fiscal 2024, and 0.3% in Q1 2025. Clearly, tighter macro conditions have presented a major headwind.

Consumers don't like uncertainty, but investors should have a positive outlook over the long term since Home Depot has favorable tailwinds.

First is the aging housing stock. CEO Ted Decker pointed out on the latestearnings callthat 55% of homes in the U.S. are at least 40 years old. Older houses require more upkeep.

In the past five years, the median sale price of a home in the U.S. has gone up by about 50%. Consequently, trillions of dollars of untapped equity can be accessed to spend on home renovations, as improved economic conditions give consumers more confidence.

3. Consider the stock's valuation

Home Depot's growth has hit the brakes due to the macro environment. However, the valuation tells us a different story, one that shows a company doing well. As of this writing, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9, above the trailing five- and 10-year averages. It's clear that shares are expensive on a historical basis.

The positive spin is that Home Depot is the industry leader, and that once economic conditions improve, it should get back to registering steady revenue and earnings growth. On the other hand, I think the stock is overvalued based on the latest financial trends.

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you buy stock in Home Depot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Home Depot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $639,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $804,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 957% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 167% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.