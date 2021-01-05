3 Must-Have Real Estate Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Investing in the real estate sector adds stability to one’s portfolio, mainly because volatility in property prices is far less than what is experienced by stocks. So, investors willing to hold long-term positions would do well to consider real estate mutual funds as these add stability and bring steady returns. This category of funds also offers superior protection against inflation and is a solid investment choice.

Below we share with you three top-rated real estate mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity International Real Estate Fund FIREX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of non-U.S. companies. The fund normally invests in securities of companies engaged in the real estate industry as well as other real estate related investments. FIREX has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%.

As of the end of November 2020, FIREX held 93 issues, with 6.3% of its assets invested in Vonovia SE.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of its assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of its assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%.

David Copp is one of the fund managers of TRRSX since 2005.

Fidelity Advisor Real Estate Income Fund Class A FRINX aims for higher-than-average income. As a secondary objective, the fund seeks capital growth. FRINX invests the majority of assets in common stocks of REITs as well as securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate-related investments. FRINX has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%.

FRINX carries an expense ratio of 1.01% compared with the category average of 1.19%.

