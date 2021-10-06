3 Must-Have Real Estate Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Mutual funds are the cheapest and most convenient option for investors looking to park their money in the real estate sector. This category of funds offers solid protection against inflation. Adding funds from the real-estate sector generally provides stability to a portfolio. This is because volatility in property prices is far less than the extent experienced by stocks. Adding such funds to a widely diversified portfolio would increase returns while significantly reducing the associated risk.

Below we share with you three top-ranked real estate mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund FRIFX aims for higher-than-average income, while capital growth stands as a secondary objective. The fund invests the majority of its assets in preferred and common stocks of REITs, debt securities of real estate entities, and commercial and other mortgage-backed securities. FRIFX has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%.

FRIFX carries an expense ratio of 0.73% compared with the category average of 1.08%.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of its assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of its assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 15.5%.

As of the end of July 2021, TRRSX held 71 issues, with 6.62% of its assets invested in American Tower Corp.

Manning & Napier Real Estate Series Class S MNREX aims for high current income and long-term capital growth by investing primarily in companies in the real estate industry. The fund invests at least 80% of assets in securities of companies that are directly engaged in the real estate industry as well as in industries serving or related to the real estate industry. MNREX has three-year annualized returns of 12.3%.

Elizabeth H. Mallette is one of the fund managers of MNREX since 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all real estate funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.