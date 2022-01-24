3 Must-Have Non-US Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds, viz., PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 PDEQX, Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares VWIGX and BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares MDILX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 aims for long-term growth of capital. PDEQX mostly invests in the equity and equity-related securities of companies in emerging markets countries.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 30.7%. PDEQX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. VWIGX invests the majority of assets in securities of companies outside the United States and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares invests across all market capitalizations and has three-year annualized returns of 27.6%. James K. Anderson is the fund manager of VWIGX since 2003.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares aims for capital appreciation over the long term. MDILX invests the majority of its assets in stocks of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests about three-fourth of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares has a three-year annualized return of 20.3% and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. As of the end of August 2021, MDILX held 42 issues with 4.6% of its assets invested in Sony Group Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

