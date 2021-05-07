3 Must-Have Mutual Funds From the Hartford Portfolio

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $145.2 billion under management as of Mar 31, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A HHMAX aims to provide current income that is generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in municipal securities, and up to 35% of its net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities. HHMAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%.

Timothy D. Haney has been the fund manager of HHMAX since 2012.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX aims for total return in the long run along with growth of current income. The fund invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. HSNAX invests primarily in non-investment grade debt securities including junk bonds and highly rated securities. HSNAX has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%.

As of the end of March 2021, HSNAX held 1,608 issues, with 6.7% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 2%.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund Class IA HIADX primarily invests in equity securities of companies. The fund aims for a high level of current income, which is on par with capital appreciation. It invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities of larger, well-established companies. HIADX has three-year annualized returns of 14%.

HIADX has an expense ratio of 0.66% as compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (HSNAX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (HHMAX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (HIADX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.