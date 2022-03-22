3 Must-Have MassMutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning across the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $62.3 billion (as of Dec 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds, viz, MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class MSBYX, MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Class R5 MDVSX and MassMutual Small Company Value Fund Class I MSVZX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual mutual funds.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class seeks to achieve a high total rate of return mainly from current income while minimizing capital fluctuations. MSBYX invests the majority of its net assets in investment-grade fixed-income securities.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class has three-year annualized returns of 1.2%. As of the end of September 2021, MSBYX had 66.06% of its assets invested in TOTAL MISC BONDS.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Class R5 seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing in a varied portfolio of equity securities of large companies. MDVSX normally invests the majority of its net assets in stocks, securities convertible into stocks and other securities.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%. Joseph J. Kirby has been one of the fund managers of MDVSX since 2010.

MassMutual Small Company Value Fund Class I seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital. MSVZX invests primarily in undervalued equity securities.

MassMutual Small Company Value Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. MSVZX has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

