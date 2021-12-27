3 Must-Have MassMutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services, including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients globally. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Dec 31, 2020, it managed around $62.3 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-rated MassMutual mutual funds, viz., MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class MSBYX, MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund Service Class MEFYX, and MassMutual Select BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Class R5 MGSSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class aims to achieve a high total rate of return from current income while minimizing fluctuations in capital values. MSBYX invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of short-term investment-grade fixed income securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody's, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor's, or the equivalent by any NRSRO.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class has three-year annualized returns of 2.9%. Douglas M. Trevallion has been one of the fund managers of MSBYX since 2018.

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund Service Class aims for growth of capital over the long term. MEFYX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that the fund's subadvisors believe offer the potential for long-term growth.

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund Service Class has three-year annualized returns of 19.4%. MEFYX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared to the category average of 1.09%.

MassMutual Select BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Class R5 aims for long-term total return. MGSSX invests in both equity and debt securities like money market securities and other short-term debt obligations of companies around the world, including emerging markets.

MassMutual Select BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. As of the end of September 2021, MGSSX held 1,782 issues, with 2.24% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.