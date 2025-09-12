3 Must-Have Home Features for Fall Buyers, According to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson

Homebuyer preferences shift with the seasons, and fall is no exception. If you’re planning to sell, knowing what features buyers want most can help you position your home to stand out.

Learn More: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest In These 7 Home Features

Read Next: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Real estate pros and former hosts of HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate,” Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared the top features buyers are looking for this fall — and how sellers can deliver.

Outdoor Living Is a Must-Have for Fall Buyers

Sherrod and Jackson work in the Southeast region, where access to the outdoors is a primary preference for buyers.

“Outdoor spaces are always going to be in the top three for people,” said Sherrod, who recently partnered with TurboTax Business, which provides small-business owners and solopreneurs access to unlimited live experts to help get their taxes done by the Sept. 15 extended deadline.

“I wouldn’t even call it a trend so much as an expectation at this point in this region.”

Be Aware: 6 Hidden Costs of Homeownership That Can Wreck Your Budget

Smart Tech Makes Homes More Sellable

Beyond access to outdoor space, buyers nationwide are also prioritizing convenience and tech.

“Everybody wants smart tech — everything has to be convenient,” Sherrod said. “[Buyers are asking], ‘How do I incorporate technology more and make my house like the Jetsons?'”

Fitness Spaces Help Homes Sell Faster

With more buyers prioritizing wellness, home gyms have become a top selling point.

“If it’s already there, that’s the seller that’s going to get the buyer,” Jackson said.

Sherrod noted that many sellers are converting home offices or garages into fitness spaces — or even adding prefab structures in the backyard.

“We’re going to see more of that,” she said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Must-Have Home Features for Fall Buyers, According to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.