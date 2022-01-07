3 Must-Have Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

With more than $1-trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz, Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class GSTTX, Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A GOIAX, and Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class GIRNX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests the lion’s share of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity investments. GSTTX may invest up to a fourth of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in countries with emerging markets or economies.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 28.1%. Steven M. Barry is one of the fund managers of GSTTX since 2000.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A fund aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income. GOIAX invests the majority of its assets in underlying equity funds. While 15% of its assets are invested in the underlying dynamic funds, approximately 30% are invested in fixed-income funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. GOIAX has an expense ratio of 1.00% compared with the category average of 1.29%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class targets long-term capital appreciation. GIRNX invests the majority of assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in non-U.S. issuers that the Investment Adviser believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance criteria.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 17.8%. As of the end of September 2021, GIRNX held 39 issues with 4.79% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

