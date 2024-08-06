3 Must-Have Fintech Stocks for Smart Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The fintech world is buzzing, blending finance and tech in ways we’ve only dreamed of, with some amazing fintech stocks that savvy investors can consider.

Despite economic downturns and regulatory challenges, the fintech industry has constantly evolved, proving its ability to stand the test of time. It has been a driving force in transforming the financial realm, making digital transactions easier, safer, and smoother for everyone.

Additionally, the fintech sector continues to grow and shows no signs of stopping. According to Fortune Business Insights, the fintech market is expected to generate $340.10 billion in revenue by 2024, skyrocketing to $1.15 trillion by 2032. That’s an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

The future is indeed bright, and now is the perfect time to spotlight three companies that truly stand out. They’re like golden tickets for investors ready to tap into fintech stocks’ explosive potential. Each is geared up for growth, demonstrating excellent financial performance. So, let’s look at these three exceptional fintech stocks poised to elevate your portfolio.

Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:V) has long been a pillar in the global payments business. Over the years, it has greatly improved its market position and adeptly capitalized on the worldwide shift towards cashless transactions. Just imagine that it can process more than 65,000 transactions per second, which is a true testament to its market efficiency.

Moreover, Visa shared some impressive numbers in its recent quarter report. Revenue jumped 10% to $8.9 billion, although it did slightly miss analysts’ expectations due to a slowdown in consumer spending. Despite this, net income climbed 17% to $4.9 billion, and Visa wrapped up the quarter with a strong 54.7% net profit margin. This really showcases its lasting financial strength.

Furthermore, Visa has hiked its dividend for 15 straight years, greatly above the industry average of 2.2 years. This continuous dividend increase is backed by an extensive share buyback history. All in all, it’s a long-term investment worth holding onto for years to come.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is a leading fintech company based in Brazil, renowned for its digital solutions that have revolutionized the financial sector in Latin America. It stands out as one of the fastest-growing companies in the market, with an extraordinary customer base exceeding 100 million. Over the past year, the stock has been a stellar performer, more than doubling the broader market’s return.

Furthermore, Nu Holdings is a financial powerhouse. In the first quarter of 2024, it posted a remarkable 66.7% YOY revenue increase to $2.7 billion, with adjusted net income escalating by over 100% to a whopping $442.7 million. Adding to the bullish outlook, NU’s operating costs have remained impressively low, leading to an efficiency ratio of 32.1%.

Looking forward, Nu Holdings has an ample $2.4 billion in excess cash and a growing loan portfolio. Together, these factors position the company to expand into underbanked Latin American regions and boost profitability through efficient operations.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), a pioneering digital payment company, has been through tough times during the technology boom. Intense fintech competition caused its shares to drop over 80% from its all-time high market valuation, and its stock price has plummeted 15% YOY. However, a rebound is just around the corner, considering the company’s strong financial footing and innovations.

Financially, PayPal has topped its revenue estimates for the past six consecutive quarters. In Q2, it saw an impressive 8.21% increase in annual sales. Additionally, the company is now expecting an additional $1 billion in free cash flow and share buybacks that enhance its fiscal robustness.

Moreover, as nearly a quarter of global retail purchases are projected to be online by 2027, PayPal is ready to take advantage. For example, its strategic initiatives like Fastlane are significantly improving checkout efficiency. Plus, its partnerships with major brands like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) further boost engagement and growth.

