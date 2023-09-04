3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Income Stream

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Pursuing stable income streams is a quest that never loses its allure. As markets evolve, investors seek more than just financial security from stocks. Apart from that, they also seek growth and resilience in the face of economic uncertainty. The article has led to a spotlight on three dividend stocks. It is uncovering their threads of stability, expansion, and fundamental potential to support investors’ portfolios.

The article goes beyond these companies’ impressive forward dividend yields. It delves into how these enterprises have distinguished themselves by embracing strategies and bold moves. From tapping into uncharted sectors and cultivating multifaceted portfolios to leveraging technological advancements and catering to ever-evolving consumer demands, these stocks aren’t just dividend stocks all the way but also beckon investors towards an income stream enriched by the potential of long-term prosperity.

Dividend Stocks: RMR (RMR)

Source: Shutterstock

With a forward dividend yield of 6.50% and a 5-year growth rate of 9.86%, RMR (NASDAQ:RMR) can support investors’ income streams for the long term. The acquisition of Carroll by RMR brings the most vital fundamental advantages for long-term growth and value creation. Through this acquisition, RMR’s strategic move into the multifamily real estate sector brings multiple benefits that align with its growth objectives.

Fundamentally, the acquisition allows RMR to enter the multifamily real estate sector, a previously untapped segment for the company. The move diversifies RMR’s asset portfolio and positions the company to benefit from the strong tailwinds of the multifamily sector. This acquisition bolsters RMR’s strategic focus on expanding private capital AUM. The addition of Carroll’s $7 billion in AUM doubles RMR’s private capital AUM to approximately $15 billion, elevating RMR’s position as a prominent alternative asset management platform.

Additionally, Carroll brings a pipeline of attractive opportunities and a network of over 20 institutional relationships with well-established investors. This expands RMR’s potential client base and lays the groundwork for continued growth in managing assets for institutional partners. With approximately 700 employees and extensive market knowledge, Carroll contributes to RMR’s strategic intelligence. This expertise helps RMR capitalize on market trends, identify attractive investment opportunities, and navigate the multifamily sector effectively.

Furthermore, Carroll’s vertically integrated capabilities across the entire multifamily investment lifecycle offer synergies for RMR’s broader platform. It includes acquisitions, property management, asset management, and marketing strategies. This integrated approach contributes to operational efficiency and potential revenue growth.

Finally, the acquisition is projected to be immediately accretive, creating value for RMR’s shareholders from the outset. Carroll’s profitable and scalable business model, coupled with the potential for promoting fees on future investments, provides a recurring revenue stream with upside potential. That’s why it is among the best dividend stocks in the market, in my opinion.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Source: Shutterstock

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) offers a forward dividend yield of 8.21% with a 5-year growth rate of 51.57%. With high-quality assets and a solid balance sheet, the company is well-prepared to navigate challenges in the cannabis industry and capitalize on growth opportunities.

A key highlight is the impressive 97% rent collection rate for the operating portfolio during Q2 2023, reflecting the stability of its tenant base. Innovative Industrial Properties’ conservative and flexible balance sheet is noteworthy, with a debt-to-total gross assets ratio of 12%. This low level of debt, combined with no variable-rate debt and manageable debt maturities until 2026, showcases the company’s financial prudence. Also, it supports the company’s ability to deliver impressive dividends over the long term.

Despite the quarter’s relatively lower investment activity, the company’s strategic leasing of a project under construction in Cathedral City, California, signifies its proactive approach to securing valuable assets. The meticulous investment selection process reflects a cautious but optimistic stance, considering the evolving cost of capital dynamics.

Further, the company has a diversified portfolio of 108 properties across 19 states, totaling 8.9 million rentable square feet. It reduces risk by avoiding overreliance on any single tenant or state. Furthermore, the portfolio’s strong presence of multistate operators and public company tenants (89% and 58%, respectively) adds stability and credibility to its tenant base.

Finally, its focus on state-specific market developments underscores the company’s forward-looking approach. It includes the legalization of cannabis programs in various states and the potential passage of the SAFE Banking Act at the federal level. The projected doubling of annual cannabis industry sales from 2023 to 2030, as forecasted by New Frontier Data, reinforces the company’s belief in the industry’s growth potential.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Source: Shutterstock

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), through a multifaceted approach that capitalizes on its diverse portfolio and strategic investments, offers a forward dividend yield of 2.55% with a 5-year growth rate of 10.01%. The company’s robust balance sheet provides a strong foundation for sustained growth. It allows it to invest in organic growth opportunities and return substantial capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Comcast is the largest broadband provider, with a ubiquitous network and a cost-efficient upgrade path to higher speeds. The company achieved 4.5% broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in the quarter. This is derived from a significant focus on high-quality customer experiences and network expansion.

Furthermore, Comcast’s parks segment continues to drive impressive results, marked by record earnings. Innovations in attractions and solid intellectual property partnerships, such as Super Nintendo World and upcoming projects like Minion Land and Donkey Kong, contribute to the success. The film studios’ animation business, highlighted by the success of Super Mario Bros., adds to the diversified entertainment portfolio.

The launch of Peacock, Comcast’s streaming platform, has been robust, gaining 2 million paid subscribers in the quarter. A focus on ad-supported models and a diverse content offering have contributed to this growth, positioning Peacock as a competitive player in the streaming landscape.

Further, Comcast maintains its position as a market leader in connectivity. It has a strong focus on delivering higher speeds and expanding network capabilities. Investments in next-generation technology like DOCSIS 4.0 ensure the company stays ahead of customer demands.

Despite significant investments in growth areas like connectivity and theme parks, Comcast has effectively managed expenses, improving margins. Finally, Comcast’s diversified business segments, including media, entertainment, connectivity, and theme parks, hedge against industry-specific challenges and economic cycles. This makes it among the top dividend stocks, in my book.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in IIPR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Income Stream appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.