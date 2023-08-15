3 Must-Have Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the stock market, finding solid blue-chip investments (at lower valuations) that promise immediate returns and sustained growth can be like navigating a complex maze. But I’m here to help find the best blue-chip stocks to buy.

The article lists three blue-chip stocks strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging trends, technological advancements, and changing consumer behaviors. From the magic of the streaming empire to mastery of the digital payments realm and wireless and fiber dominance, each of these titans boasts a compelling narrative of potential prosperity.

In addition, the article uncovers why these companies are must-have additions to your investment portfolio. From the silver screen to the digital frontier and the world of connectivity, these companies are not just riding trends but steering them. It also explores the integral strategies that have propelled these stocks’ price growth, explaining why investing in them could be smart in a dynamic market. Finally, the article assists in understanding why the time might be suitable to jump aboard their growth trajectories.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Walt Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) long-term strategy is focused on three key areas: film studios, parks and resorts, and streaming.

Firstly, Disney’s film studios are shifting towards producing high-quality tentpole films and big franchises, which generates interest in their existing library and maximizes content distribution through multiple windows. Successful films like “Avatar: The Way of Water” and the continued engagement with older titles on Disney+ showcase the enduring appeal of their intellectual property. This helps make it one of the best blue-chip stocks to buy.

Secondly, the Parks and Resorts segment continues to be a crucial growth engine. Disney’s focus on expanding its parks globally, such as the Frozen and Zootopia theme parks, demonstrates the company’s confidence in its brands and franchises. Strong performances in Asian parks, like Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland, further emphasize Disney’s global appeal and resilience.

Furthermore, the Direct-to-Consumer business, led by Disney+, is a key growth driver. Disney has learned from its early subscriber growth strategy and focuses on achieving sustained profitability. Disney aims to create a unified user experience while retaining a broad audience by rationalizing content production, refining pricing strategies, and harnessing advertising potential. The approach will result in higher engagement, lower churn, and greater ad revenue.

Finally, Disney’s plans to extend ESPN’s brand into the sports betting marketplace and explore strategic partnerships for content and distribution highlight the company’s adaptive approach to the changing media landscape. The diversification can provide additional revenue streams and align with emerging trends.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) may capture long-term growth due to its strategic initiatives, digital payment market leadership, and e-commerce innovations.

Interestingly, PayPal’s e-commerce growth has been robust, with branded checkout volumes increasing at impressive rates. As global macroeconomic conditions stabilize and inflation cools, discretionary spending will likely rise, further boosting e-commerce transactions. PayPal’s market leadership in digital payments ensures it will be a primary beneficiary of the uptick in e-commerce activity.

Fundamentally, PayPal’s focus on key strategic priorities positions it to capture a larger e-commerce market share. It includes branded checkout, merchant solutions, and digital wallets. By innovating and introducing new products, PayPal enhances customer engagement and loyalty, driving growth. These products include artificial intelligence-driven customer assistance and streamlined checkout experiences.

Also, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning in PayPal’s processes, infrastructure, and product quality enables the company to improve efficiency and deliver better customer experiences. The investment in technology translates to better cost savings. It also leads to faster services and more competitive offerings, creating a foundation for long-term success.

Notably, PayPal’s expansion into higher-margin services adds revenue to its business. These include payouts, risk management, dispute automation, and in-store solutions. Thus, these services increase profitability and enhance the value proposition for merchants, encouraging more partnerships and business growth. All in all, it’s one of the best blue-chip stocks to buy.

Moreover, PayPal’s ability to secure partnerships with major industry players amplifies its reach and influence in the market. Acquiring strategic assets, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) receivables, demonstrates a forward-looking approach to maintaining its competitive edge.

Finally, PayPal’s expansion into new regions and markets, particularly high-growth markets in Latin America and the EU, opens up opportunities for tapping into new customer bases.

AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE:T) may benefit significantly from its long-term approach. Over the past three years, AT&T has executed a strategy focusing on its wireless and fiber businesses. It has resulted in several positive outcomes that indicate sustainable growth and profitability.

In the wireless segment, AT&T has successfully increased its market share in postpaid phones. Also, it has improved its average revenue per user (ARPU). The company has cultivated a loyal customer base by addressing factors such as postpaid churn and customer satisfaction, supported by its impressive customer retention rates. Customer loyalty and a focus on network quality and customer experience have positioned AT&T at the edge in wireless customer satisfaction.

Moreover, AT&T’s investment in expanding its fiber network has paid off in the fiber business. The company has significantly grown its subscriber base, leading to a boost in broadband revenues and ARPU. The competitive advantage of offering high-quality fiber connectivity has driven customer adoption and reduced churn rates.

Additionally, AT&T’s focus on simplifying its business operations and improving efficiency has led to cost savings and margin improvements. The strategy has also enabled the company to reduce net debt and allocate capital more effectively.

Further, the company’s investment in infrastructure underscores its focus on long-term growth. It includes its focus on 5G and fiber network expansion. AT&T may capitalize on the increasing demand for reliable and fast broadband services by providing high-speed internet access and superior connectivity.

Fundamentally, AT&T’s approach to maintaining an attractive dividend, improving credit quality, and focusing on debt reduction signifies its inclination toward creating value for shareholders over the long term.

