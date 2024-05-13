3 Must-Buy Stocks Under $15 for Explosive Growth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

To maximize profits in the investment market, it is essential to identify opportunities that are poised for significant growth. Three companies under $15 have shown great potential in various industries. Strong fundamentals and strategic efforts support these chances and provide large rewards. The first one demonstrated impressive revenue growth and was a leader in digital mental health. This is a result of its growing user base and successful monetization techniques. These elements are reflected in the payer category’s revenue spike.

Meanwhile, effective risk management is reflected in the second company, a major participant in consumer financing. This showed better credit quality with a lower provision for credit losses. Moreover, its consistent profitability highlights sustainable business practices and its operational edge, boosting investor trust.

Finally, the third company is in the precious metals industry, outperforming sales forecasts and effectively controlling expenses. The company achieved debt-free status by strategically repaying its debt, allocating funds for share buybacks, and increasing bullion holdings to strengthen its financial position.

Overall, these businesses offer investors a variety of development opportunities in industries spanning from precious metals to mental health services.

Talkspace (TALK)

Source: Ben__Stevens / Shutterstock.com

In Q1 2024, Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) attained solid top-line growth, with consolidated sales reaching $45.4 million, a considerable 36% year-over-year (YoY) boost. This expansion is evidence of how well the business has executed its activities. Moreover, the payer category saw a remarkable year-over-year revenue increase of 92%. The notable surge in income within the payer category indicates Talkspace’s accomplishments in growing its covered lives, improving utilization, and raising capture rates.

Additionally, revenue from direct-to-enterprise (DTE) increased by 14% YoY as well. Talkspace saw strong growth in this area despite certain challenges, like account attrition, demonstrating the success of its strategic objectives. After 13 years of operation, Talkspace delivered its first profitable quarter with an adjusted EBITDA of $800K. Thus, the company is focused on streamlining its cost structure and boosting revenue growth.

Finally, Talkspace increased its gross profit by 30% YoY, even though the payer category, which usually offers lower gross margins, shifted the revenue mix. Therefore, this shows that even with changes in the revenue mix, the firm can retain high profits.

LendingClub (LC)

Source: shutterstock.com/CC7

The provision for credit losses made by LendingClub (NYSE:LC) dropped from $41.9 million in the previous quarter to $31.9 million (in Q1 2024). This demonstrates efficient risk management and a smaller incremental provision for more experienced vintages. Hence, this pattern points to decreased default expectations and better credit quality. Similarly, constant credit performance is reflected in stable net charge-offs.

Additionally, LendingClub expects a decrease in dollar net charge-offs as the loan portfolio continues to season. This will increase profitability and risk-adjusted returns. Moreover, with a solid marginal return on equity (ROE) throughout vintages, LendingClub’s updated lifetime loss predictions for yearly vintages demonstrate constant outperformance in line with forecasts.

Compared to Q4 2023’s $10.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.09, LendingClub’s net income climbed to $12.3 million with diluted EPS of $0.11. This ongoing profitability emphasizes sustainable company strategies and operational effectiveness. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) is still high even if it dropped from $55.6 million in the previous quarter to $48.5 million (Q1 2024).

Overall, this is a result of sharp cost control and revenue-generating skills. Hence, LendingClub’s sustained positive PPNR shows its resilience and flexibility in changing market situations.

SilverCrest (SILV)

Source: Shutterstock

By selling 10.25 million ounces of silver equivalent in 2023, SilverCrest (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) surpassed the upper end of its annual guidance range and exceeded its sales projections. With an average cost of $12.58 per ounce for all sustaining expenses, the company exceeded the lower end of its cost guidance range. This suggests effective cost-control skills that improve the operational edge.

Moreover, in 2023, Treasury assets rose by $54.4 million, or 107%, to $105.2 million. The $16 million boost in cash and the $7.5 million increase in bullion holdings were the main drivers of this expansion. In 2023, SilverCrest leveled its debt after paying off $50 million in loans. Furthermore, the business purposefully set aside $37.2 million in cash for projects, including exploration, share buybacks, and expanding its bullion holdings throughout the year.

Lastly, SilverCrest demonstrated remarkable profitability, with operating margins of 61%. Thus, with a substantial free cash flow of $121.1 million, or $0.82 per share, in 2023, the company showed that it could derive solid money from its activities.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

