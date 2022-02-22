3 Must-Buy Non-U.S. Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across many countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds, namely, PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund - Class R6 PDEQX, Fidelity Emerging Markets FEMKX and T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund TRIGX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of non-U.S. mutual funds.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund - Class R6 aims for long-term growth of capital. PDEQX mostly invests in the equity and equity-related securities of companies in emerging markets.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund - Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 21.7%. As of the end of January 2022, PDEQX held 48 issues with 6.51% of its assets invested in Sea Ltd ADR.

Fidelity Emerging Markets fund seeks for capital appreciation. FEMKX invests most of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging markets and other investments tied economically to emerging markets.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 16.2%. FEMKX has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund targets long-term growth of capital. TRIGX invests the majority of its total assets in equities of non-U.S. stocks with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track of paying dividends or are undervalued.

T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. Colin McQueen has continued to be one of the fund managers of TRIGX since 2019.

