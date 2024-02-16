3 Must-Buy Metaverse Stocks for Groundbreaking Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The metaverse represents an unprecedented opportunity to redefine human connection and collaboration. This expansive virtual realm interweaving digital and physical spaces could reach a market value of $936.6 billion by 2030. As the architects of this immersive future, metaverse stocks to buy now stand to generate substantial returns.

When evaluating the immense potential of the metaverse, it is important to take a long-term investor perspective. Innovative companies across sectors are laying the building blocks for fully realized metaverse experiences years down the road. From hardware facilitators to software creators to e-commerce integrators and beyond, various industries will contribute.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) already has a strong foothold in the metaverse with its mixed reality platform Mesh and Minecraft’s integration of metaverse features. In addition, it is making big metaverse moves, evidenced by the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $70 billion. Microsoft will have full control over popular gaming worlds primed for metaverse integration like Call-of-Duty and World of Warcraft.

With dominant positions in operating systems, cloud computing, and now gaming, Microsoft is an ideal metaverse gateway. Its vast resources can build the infrastructure and applications to make virtual worlds come alive.

Additionally, Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT. The company is already leveraging this investment by integrating AI technology into many of its product offerings.

Microsoft also has the financial strength to fund its ambitions. In the quarter ending December 31, 2023, it generated $62 billion in revenue, up 18% year-over-year. Operating income also grew 33% to $27 billion. With sturdy fundamentals like these, Microsoft is well-positioned to achieve further groundbreaking growth through the metaverse. For investors seeking diversified exposure to high-potential metaverse stocks to buy, Microsoft delivers stability and huge upside potential.

Apple (AAPL)

As a trailblazer in consumer technology, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is poised to lead the way into the metaverse. After all, it has laid the foundations for this futuristic digital realm through its spatial computing and AI developments.

Apple recently began selling the Apple Vision Pro, an augmented reality headset that overlays digital imagery onto the real world. This revolutionary device essentially turns any physical environment into a computer interface powered by spatial computing and AI integration. In addition, Apple distinguishes this advanced concept from traditional virtual reality, which could give it an edge in bringing the metaverse mainstream.

Beyond hardware, Apple has a robust ecosystem of software and services primed for metaverse and AI capabilities. Offerings like ARKit, Spatial Audio, and RealityKit establish Apple’s strengths on the development side as well.

As one of the attractive metaverse stocks, Apple exhibits strong fundamentals across its product lineup, from iPhones to MacBooks. Indeed, for the quarter ending December 30, 2023, Apple generated over $119 billion in revenue, up 2% year-over-year, driven by iPhone sales and services.

Meta Platforms (META)

As one of the pioneers of the metaverse concept, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) aims to fulfill its vision for the next evolution of social connection. The company has staked its future on building the virtual world of the metaverse and enabling new immersive experiences.

Central to Meta’s metaverse capabilities is its expertise in augmented and virtual reality technologies. Its investments in hardware like Ray-Ban’s smart glasses and Oculus VR headsets establish the infrastructure for spatial computing. With billions of users across its family of apps like Facebook and Instagram, Meta also has a massive installed base to drive metaverse adoption.

In the quarter ending December 31, 2023, Meta generated over $40 billion in revenue, demonstrating the strength of its advertising business. This solid financial foundation provides the capital for Meta’s Reality Labs segment, spearheading its metaverse innovation. Therefore, as Meta converts more initiatives into commercial products, its metaverse bets could unlock new revenue streams.

By pioneering the metaverse, Meta has staked its future on leading the next evolution of social connection. With strong fundamentals and financial capacity, massive reach, unrivaled scale, and growing metaverse and AI innovation, Meta will therefore cement its status as one of the best metaverse stocks to buy for substantial long-term growth as this futuristic digital realm takes shape.

