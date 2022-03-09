3 Must-Buy Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of its investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $210.1 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021. The company has about 746 employees and 161 investment professionals dedicated to address its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely., Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F LDLFX, Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class A LANSX, and Lord Abbett International Equity Fund Class I LICYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F seeks a high level of income consistent with the preservation of capital. LDLFX invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade debt securities that include corporate debt securities of U.S. companies, corporate debt securities of non-U.S. companies that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F has three-year annualized returns of 2.6%. As of the end of December 2021, LDLFX held 1,429 issues with 2.77% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 0.38%.

Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class A seeks to maximize income exempted from federal income tax. LANSX invests most of its assets in municipal bonds that offer interest exempted from federal income tax.

Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 4.3%. LANSX has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared with the category average of 0.73%.

Lord Abbett International Equity Fund Class I aims for long-term appreciation of capital and income. LICYX invests the bulk of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large-cap companies.

Lord Abbett International Equity Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%. Todd D. Jacobson has been one of the fund managers of LICYX since 2017.

