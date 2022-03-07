3 Must-Buy Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Class A GLCGX, Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A GOIAX and Goldman Sachs Balanced Strategy Portfolio Class A GIPAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Class A seeks long-term growth of capital. GLCGX invests the lion’s share of its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies, including foreign companies that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 22.4%. As of the end of October 2021, GLCGX held 112 issues with 9.86% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income. GOIAX invests the majority of its assets in underlying equity funds. While 15% of its assets are invested in the underlying dynamic funds, approximately 30% are invested in fixed-income funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%. GOIAX has an expense ratio of 1% compared with the category average of 1.29%.

Goldman Sachs Balanced Strategy Portfolio Class A targets current income and long-term capital appreciation. GIPAX invests approximately 50% of its assets in underlying fixed-income funds, approximately 15% of its assets in the underlying dynamic funds and approximately 35% of its assets in underlying equity funds.

Goldman Sachs Balanced Strategy Portfolio Class A has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. Neill Nuttall has been one of the fund managers of GIPAX since 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

