3 Municipal Bond Funds for Steady Returns

The debt securities category will always be the first choice for risk-averse investors because this class of instruments provides a regular income at low levels of risk. Income from regular dividends helps to ease the pain caused by plunging stock prices.

When considering the safety of capital invested, municipal bond mutual funds are second only to those investing in government securities. In addition, interest income earned from these securities is exempt from federal taxes and, in many cases, from state taxes.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked municipal bond funds, viz., American Funds Tax-Aware Conservative Growth and Income Portfolio TAIAX, Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund AITFX and JPMorgan Tax Aware Real Return Fund TXRAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of municipal bond funds.

American Funds Tax-Aware Conservative Growth and Income Portfolio fund invests in a variety of funds from the United States in different combinations and weights. The funds that it invests in are characterized to generate income from their investments and may include growth-and-income, equity-income, balanced and fixed-income funds. TAIAX also focuses on dividend-paying stocks and invests a portion in emerging markets.

American Funds Tax-Aware Conservative Growth and Income Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%. Andrew B. Suzman has been one of the fund managers of TAIAX since 2012.

Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund seeks to generate a high level of tax-exempt income. AITFX invests most of its assets in securities that generate income not subject to regular tax rules or the alternative minimum tax rules.

Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.7%. AITFX has an expense ratio of 0.33% compared with the category average of 0.60%.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Real Return Fund seeks after-tax returns by investing most of its net assets in a portfolio of municipal securities whose interest payments are excluded from federal income tax. TXRAX creates inflation-protected instruments by investing in a combination of municipal securities along with inflation-linked derivatives such as Non-Seasonally Adjusted Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) swaps.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Real Return Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.1%. As of the end of July 2023, TXRAX held 46.9% of its net assets in miscellaneous bonds.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all municipal bond funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of municipal bond funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TAIAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TXRAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AITFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.