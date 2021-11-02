3 mREIT Stocks to Buy as Industry Continues to Gain Momentum
REIT and Equity Trust Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. BXMT Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT
Click to get this free report
Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.