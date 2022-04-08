3 Moves to Make One Year After Opening Your Brokerage Account

Any money you need on hand for near-term expenses or emergencies should sit in your savings account. While you may not earn much interest on that money (especially these days with rates so low), your money is also protected.

That's not necessarily the case when you invest in a brokerage account. Since brokerage accounts can lose money or see significant shifts in value over time, it's important to keep track of them. If it's been a year since you opened your brokerage account, here are three essential moves to make now.

1. See how your investments have done on a whole

Your goal in putting money into a brokerage account is to make money. And so it's important to assess how your investments are performing.

Right now, if you check your portfolio balance compared to a year ago, it may not be up. That's because the stock market spent much of early 2022 in correction territory (that refers to a period of time when the broad stock market loses 10% of its value or more). But that's not necessarily problematic.

If your investments are performing in line with the broad market, you may not need to make any changes to your holdings. But if your portfolio is down way more than the general stock market, it could be a sign it's time to shift some investments around or rethink your strategy.

2. Make sure your portfolio is nice and diverse

A diversified portfolio could help you minimize losses during periods of stock market volatility and maximize gains when the market is healthier. But it's possible for a portfolio to start out being diverse and become less so over time.

The reason? Investment values can change a lot in the course of a year. And it may be the case that the stocks you bought a year ago have gained or lost value to the point where you're now more heavily invested in one sector of the market and less evenly invested in others.

That's why it's important to do a diversification check a year after opening a brokerage account. If you see that, for example, you're now overly loaded on tech or energy stocks, you can make changes to your holdings for a more even mix.

3. Make sure you haven't been charged any surprise fees

Some brokerage accounts charge fees for things like inactivity or having too low a balance. Those fees are supposed to be disclosed upfront. But perhaps you missed some, or figured they wouldn't apply to you.

That's why it's a good idea to do a fee check once your brokerage account has been open for a year. If you see any unwanted fees, you can investigate -- and potentially look at moving your money to a new account.

A brokerage account is something you should keep regular tabs on. Make sure to check these items off your list if it's been a year since you opened your account and started investing in it.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.