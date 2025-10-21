Personal Finance

3 Moves That Made This Woman a Millionaire by 27 — That You Can Do at Any Age

October 21, 2025 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Becoming a millionaire might sound out of reach, but for Tori Dunlap, founder of Her First $100K, it was a goal she hit by age 27. Now, she’s helping others do the same with a straightforward, low-risk strategy.

Find Out: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

“They say millionaire status comes from luck or massive risk, but my path was far simpler and more repeatable,” she wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.

In the post, Dunlap shared the three moves she made in her 20s that scaled her net worth — that you can make at any age.

1. Start Investing Early

Dunlap became a millionaire by maxing out her Roth IRA contribution every year, but even investing a smaller amount can have a big impact on your net worth.

“You don’t need a huge income — $20 a month compounds into real wealth,” Dunlap wrote. “Time in the market beats timing the market.”

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

2. Build a Side Hustle With Growth Potential

Dunlap started her company, Her First $100K, while she had a full-time job. What started as a blog eventually evolved into a multimillion-dollar financial platform with courses, coaching and a bestselling book.

“This was the biggest thing that played a role in my financial success,” Dunlap said.

3. Leave a Job That Doesn’t Value Your Worth

Even if you have a side hustle, you should still try to maximize the income you get from your full-time job. Staying in a job where you are undervalued will stunt your ability to grow your wealth.

“I learned this the hard way in [a] toxic marketing job,” Dunlap said. “If you’re undervalued, negotiate or leave, because your dollar is your decision power.”

Why These 3 Moves Work

Whether you’re 25 or 55, these three strategies — investing consistently, creating multiple income streams and charging what you are worth — can help you build lasting wealth.

“If you put these three together, they’re not flashy — they’re factual,” Dunlap said. “Millionaire status before 30 wasn’t about gimmicks. It was about behavioral layering with consistency, clarity and courage.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Moves That Made This Woman a Millionaire by 27 — That You Can Do at Any Age

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.