3 Moves That Made This Woman a Millionaire by 27 — That You Can Do at Any Age

Becoming a millionaire might sound out of reach, but for Tori Dunlap, founder of Her First $100K, it was a goal she hit by age 27. Now, she’s helping others do the same with a straightforward, low-risk strategy.

“They say millionaire status comes from luck or massive risk, but my path was far simpler and more repeatable,” she wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.

In the post, Dunlap shared the three moves she made in her 20s that scaled her net worth — that you can make at any age.

1. Start Investing Early

Dunlap became a millionaire by maxing out her Roth IRA contribution every year, but even investing a smaller amount can have a big impact on your net worth.

“You don’t need a huge income — $20 a month compounds into real wealth,” Dunlap wrote. “Time in the market beats timing the market.”

2. Build a Side Hustle With Growth Potential

Dunlap started her company, Her First $100K, while she had a full-time job. What started as a blog eventually evolved into a multimillion-dollar financial platform with courses, coaching and a bestselling book.

“This was the biggest thing that played a role in my financial success,” Dunlap said.

3. Leave a Job That Doesn’t Value Your Worth

Even if you have a side hustle, you should still try to maximize the income you get from your full-time job. Staying in a job where you are undervalued will stunt your ability to grow your wealth.

“I learned this the hard way in [a] toxic marketing job,” Dunlap said. “If you’re undervalued, negotiate or leave, because your dollar is your decision power.”

Why These 3 Moves Work

Whether you’re 25 or 55, these three strategies — investing consistently, creating multiple income streams and charging what you are worth — can help you build lasting wealth.

“If you put these three together, they’re not flashy — they’re factual,” Dunlap said. “Millionaire status before 30 wasn’t about gimmicks. It was about behavioral layering with consistency, clarity and courage.”

