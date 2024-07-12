The 3 Most Undervalued Telecom Stocks to Buy in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In a market where growth stocks continue to steal the spotlight and propel indices to new highs, it’s easy to overlook industries that are perceived as sluggish. One such industry is telecom, with its constituents often finding themselves disregarded. Yet, this neglect has left numerous telecom stocks significantly undervalued. Thus, many names in the space now offer investors compelling opportunities. Given that telecom stocks are known for their stable, recession-resistant cash flows, they tend to make great picks whenever they trade at a discount.

The three telecom stocks I selected for today’s article embody this undervalued potential, including classic telecom providers and a cell tower real estate investment trust (REIT). While telecom providers form the backbone of our connectivity-driven world, cell tower REITs play a crucial role in supporting wireless infrastructure, often overlooked within the broader telecom sector. Overall, I believe these three stocks offer both capital appreciation potential and attractive dividend yields, forming highly compelling investment cases.

Verizon (VZ)

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have rallied by roughly 17% over the past year, yet they are still trading at nearly decade-low levels. This underperformance in recent years has resulted in Verizon becoming increasingly undervalued, especially given that its results have remained robust.

Take its most recent Q1 results, for instance. Revenues edged up 0.3% year-over-year to $33.0 billion, driven by solid gains in its broadband and business segments. The company saw a 3.3% rise in Wireless Service revenues, highlighting accelerating growth compared to prior periods. Further, Verizon’s adjusted EBITDA increased 1.4% to about $12.1 billion, aided by effective cost management, while free cash flow surged by 16% to $2.7 billion.

This uptick in key metrics reinforces the company’s ability to sustain its dividend, backed by an estimated $18.8 billion in free cash flow for the year, well covering its $11.1 billion annual dividend commitment. For these reasons, while Verizon’s investment case may be overshadowed by its substantial net debt of $158.4 billion, the underlying fundamental performance and dividend reliability make it a robust pick in the telecom industry. This is particularly true with the stock trading a forward P/E of just 8.9x.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

The next undervalued telecom stock worth your attention is Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). Charter stands out in the telecom industry for its leading position as the second-largest cable operator in the United States, serving over 32 million residential and business customers.

The company benefits from significant competitive advantages, including its vast network infrastructure, advanced broadband technology, and a diversified service portfolio. Along with the essential role of telecommunications for both households and businesses, Charter maintains strong and steady cash flows, supported by consistent subscriber growth and exceptional customer retention rates.

On the downside, I do recognize that a major headwind to Charter’s stock price has come from its substantial debt load. With interest on the rise in recent years, Charter’s $97.3 billion net debt position hasn’t helped its investment case. That said, Charter has recently halted new debt issuances and shifted focus towards deleveraging. In the meantime, the company has continued executing aggressive share buybacks, leveraging the stock’s cheap valuation to create shareholder value. At a forward P/E of just 9.1x, it’s hard to bet against Charter today.

Crown Castle (CCI)

The last selection among my picks for undervalued telecom stocks happens to be an REIT. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) stands out as one of the leading providers of telecom infrastructure in the United States. Given the unique asset class of cell towers, Crown Castle operates as a REIT, owning and managing more than 40,000 cell towers and about 85,000 miles of fiber committed to supporting small cells and fiber solutions.

Crown Castle stock has seen a steady decline in recent years, mirroring the broader trend among REITs. This decline has been powered by rising interest rates, which have led to lower REIT valuations and increased yields. Therefore, following the stock’s protracted decline, Crown Castle now comes attached to a tempting dividend yield of 6.5%. Even at today’s interest rate, this yield is quite attractive.

Further, with the stock declining against Crown Castle’s growing financials, its valuation now stands at a multi-year low. At about 14x this year’s expected funds from operations, Crown Castle offers both notable upside and a wide margin of safety. This is also backed by the company’s business model, which has several defensive attributes, such as benefiting from long-term, recurring revenue agreements with leading telecom providers, including AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

