The 3 Most Undervalued Streaming Stocks to Buy in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In today’s entertainment landscape, streaming has emerged as the main way we consume media. From binge-worthy series to interactive video games and soothing music playlists, streaming platforms have revolutionized our access to content. As this trend continues to mature across various mediums, the streaming space continues to expand rapidly, driven by rising demand and competitive pricing, forming a favorable outlook for related stocks.

For this article, I have selected three undervalued streaming stocks whose future prospects are likely not reflected in their current share prices. These companies operate in distinct niches within the streaming industry. From pioneering music streaming services to global leaders in original content production, each stock brings its own set of strengths.

Netflix (NFLX)

Source: Riccosta / Shutterstock.com

We all know that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) pioneered the streaming industry. Yet what’s truly impressive is that the company continues to assert its dominance despite fronting intensified competition. Many giants like Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ and Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video have entered the fray, yet Netflix remains a standout performer in the market. While others struggle to expand their subscriber base, Netflix consistently attracts new members. In fact, its global streaming paid memberships grew impressively by 16% to reach 269.6 million in Q1, despite its already mature status.

The company’s relentless focus on original content production, ranging from blockbuster series to critically acclaimed films, has solidified its position as a must-have streaming service, resulting in highly predictable revenues and overall cash flow visibility. Moreover, Netflix has been capitalizing on the economies of scale achieved by its continuous growth to improve portability significantly. Its free cash flow surged to a record $6.93 billion last year, up massively from $1.62 billion in the year before.

Valuation-wise, Netflix stock has rallied by about 58% over the past year, which may imply that those who didn’t buy earlier have already missed the rally. Yet, NFLX stock could still be undervalued at its current levels. Its forward P/E of 35.9x may seem rich, but given that consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates point to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% over the next five years, I believe this multiple is well-justified and leaves room for further upside potential.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Source: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is another undervalued streaming stock to consider. The audio streaming giant continues to impress with strong user and revenue growth, underscoring its position as a leading global platform. As of Q1 2024, Spotify boasted 615 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), up a notable 19% year-over-year increase. Premium MAUs reached 239 million, up by 14%, while ad-supported MAUs surged by 22% to 388 million.

In the meantime, Spotify showcased strong pricing and improved its advertising results, boosting premium and ad-supported revenues. In particular, premium revenue grew by 20%, fueled by the aforementioned subscriber gains and a 7% increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) compared to the previous year. Along with an 18% rise in ad-supported revenues, Spotify’s total revenue climbed 20% year-over-year to a record €3.64 billion.

On the surface, it seems that Spotify is trading at a rather hefty valuation. At a forward P/E of 54.9x, it’s hard to argue against this. Nonetheless, this multiple becomes rather fair when you consider Spotify’s incredible moat and the significant improvement in margins and profitability. In Q1, for instance, Spotify’s gross profit margin came in at 27.6%, marking a 243 basis point increase year-over-year, while its free cash flow landed at €207 million, up 263% year-over-year.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Unlike Netflix or Spotify, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a unique vehicle for investing in the streaming space. By holding AAPL stock, you get exposure to its diverse ecosystem, which includes Apple TV+ and Apple Music, with the additional advantage of Apple controlling the hardware.

Apple TV+ has steadily expanded its subscriber base by producing high-quality, original content, including award-winning series and films. Given Apple’s tremendous financial resources and the ability to bundle services, Apple TV+ is likely to become a dominant streaming platform slowly yet inevitably. In the meantime, Apple Music stays a strong competitor in the music streaming space, offering an extensive library and exclusive releases, thus maintaining a loyal user base.

While Apple’s streaming services are confined to its ecosystem, this limitation also fortifies Apple’s market position. The seamless hardware and software integration enhances user engagement and cultivates strong customer loyalty, establishing a resilient and predictable revenue stream. With expanded content offerings over time, I believe that Apple’s services are poised for significant growth.

While APPL stock may not seem cheap at a forward P/E of 32.9x, I do believe that Wall Street underestimates its services growth potential, with streaming poised to be a major growth driver in the coming years. In that sense, I view Apple as an undervalued stock in the streaming space.

On the date of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nikolaos Sismanis is a professional research analyst with five years of experience in the field of equity research and financial modeling. Nikolaos has authored over 1,000 stock-related articles that focus on uncovering deep value opportunities, identifying growth stocks at reasonable valuations, and shining a spotlight on overlooked international equities.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Most Undervalued Streaming Stocks to Buy in July 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.