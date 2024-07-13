The 3 Most Undervalued Stocks Ready for a Triple-Digit Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uncovering undervalued high-growth stocks can be a game-changer for seizing substantial returns. Here, the focus is on three undervalued high-growth stocks that are well-positioned to multiply a modest investment significantly. Understanding why these companies stand out through learning unique fundamentals and strategic advantages is key. One of these stands out with its innovative technology, addressing the escalating demand for mass data storage driven by AI and machine learning. This positions the company as a key player in the future of data storage, offering significant long-term growth potential.

Another on the list excels in the oil and gas sector with advanced drilling techniques and early well completions, leading to superior production performance and robust cash flow. This operational edge underscores its status as a profitable investment in the energy sector. Lastly, the final one demonstrates solid financial performance, substantial liquidity and consistent dividend payouts, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. Its strategic debt management further enhances its stability and growth prospects in the maritime industry.

Seagate (STX)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) is a leader in data storage solutions. Its Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology sets new standards for storage capacity. The company is progressing toward completing its first large customer qualification and expects to ship significant volumes of HAMR-based Mozaic drives. HAMR technology provides a clear path to drives with at least 50 terabytes. These drives offer clients total cost of ownership (TCO) and sustainability benefits. The build-to-order initiative enhances Seagate’s demand visibility and capacity planning, ensuring a reliable supply to meet market demand (AI-driven).

Moreover, this initiative supports better inventory management and reduces the risk of overproduction. Seagate maintains tight expense controls, with operating expenses reflecting a 4% increase quarter-over-quarter (Q3 2024). Seagate’s available liquidity is at $2.3 billion at the end of Q3, providing a solid financial foundation. The company is also undergoing a $600 million cash acquisition from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The acquisition-based cash will support supply chain needs and pay down debt, further solidifying Seagate’s balance sheet.

Seagate is on the undervalued high-growth stocks list due to surging demand for mass data storage, which is driven by AI and machine learning.

SM Energy (SM)

Source: ©iStock.com/123ArtistImages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) focuses on oil and gas exploration and production. The company completed 14 wells two weeks ahead of schedule in Q1 2024. This early completion accelerated the start of production, boosting overall production figures earlier than planned. Such early completions allow the company to realize revenue sooner and improve cash flow timing. The new wells exceeded performance expectations, reaching peak production rates faster than anticipated. SM Energy’s wells in these areas averaged more than 30% better cumulative oil production through 15 months and two years than peer averages. This superior performance highlights the company’s effective completion designs and optimization strategies.

Additionally, in the Midland Basin and South Texas operations, SM Energy achieved a 10% and 20% improvement in feet drilled daily from 2022 to Q1 2024. These improvements are due to optimized drilling parameters and equipment. The company saw an 85% increase in feet completed daily in the Midland Basin and a 30% increase in South Texas over the same period.

In short, the company is on the undervalued high-growth stocks list due to its advanced drilling techniques, early well completions and operational edge.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Source: shutterstock.com/ex_artist

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is a global shipping company specializing in transporting dry bulk goods. For Q1 2024, Star Bulk derived a net income of $75 million with an adjusted net income of $73 million. This solid bottom line, 87 cents adjusted EPS, indicates well-managed operations fundamentally capable of generating high earnings. Similarly, the adjusted EBITDA was $123 million for the quarter, indicating a solidity of the operational edge and sustainable profitability. As a result, it allows the company to derive greater cash flow.

Further, Star Bulk declared a dividend per share of 75 cents for Q1 2024. Since 2021, dividend distributions have amounted to over $1.2 billion. There are constant dividend payments with a high dividend yield. The company’s total debt stands at $1.45 billion. Despite this massive debt, leverage has been reduced by 43% since 2021. Hence, this is a high achievement considering the ongoing higher for a longer environment, demonstrating the company’s proactive debt management strategy. The decrease in leverage indicates a reduction in financial risk.

Strong performance, liquidity, constant dividend payouts and strategic debt management make Star Bulk an attractive choice among undervalued high-growth stocks.

