The 3 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy in July 2024

Seeking out and buying into undervalued companies can be a very lucrative investment strategy, especially over a long-term timeline. It allows investors to minimize potential losses that otherwise may occur with a much more overvalued stock and can provide significant growth potential.

Let’s explore some companies that are trading at a reduced P/E ratio compared to their corresponding sector average. Furthermore, they have recorded impressive share price appreciation over the past year.

Costamare (CMRE)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is a marine shipping company that transports cargo worldwide. Its fleet of approximately 100 vessels consists of containerships and dry bulk ships.

On May 10, CMRE reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, in which it stated that total revenue increased by 89% and its adjusted net income rose by 62% compared to the previous year. It has a significant liquidity position of $1,106 million and a profitable leasing program that has enabled the funding of 24 shipping assets totaling roughly $258 million.

Over this last year, its share price has risen by 52%, due primarily to solid earnings growth and its liquidity position. CMRE also offers an annual dividend yield of 3.01%, and on April 17, investors received a quarterly dividend of twelve cents per share.

Costamare is an undervalued company with a forward P/E ratio of 5.11, while the sector average is much higher at 18.00. Costamare beat analysts’ expectations for its most recent earnings by a fair margin and has shown significant share price appreciation while still undervalued, making it a solid choice for investors.

SkyWest (SKYW)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is a regional passenger and cargo airline transport company. Its fleet of approximately 500 aircraft includes leasing and charter services.

When SkyWest is compared to other passenger airline companies such as American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), the difference is somewhat staggering, notably the share price appreciation difference over this past year. While SkyWest has seen its stock price nearly double, AAL and ALK share prices have fallen by 41% and 33%, respectively. SkyWest is a significant outlier among airline stocks, which many investors are hesitant to invest in.

SKYW announced earnings for the first quarter of 2024 on April 25. Total revenue increased by 16% year-over-year (YOY). Net income of $60 million was reported for Q1 of 2024, compared to a net loss of $22 million for Q1 of 2023.

Despite its share price nearly doubling in the past year, it’s still trading below its value. Its forward P/E ratio is 12.26, while the sector median is 18.00.

SkyWest is a stock that stands out among other airline companies. It has strong investor sentiment and earnings growth, on top of lower airfares, which have fallen by 6% compared to last May and the busy summer travel season. SKYW is in a position to continue to grow.

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) is primarily an asset management company that provides business development services, such as direct lending, mezzanine loans and senior secured loans, to small- and mid-cap stocks.

On May 8, OBDC reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024. It stated that total investment income increased by 6% compared to the previous year, with approximately $743 million in cash and restricted cash.

The board of directors also approved a share buyback program in which OBDC may repurchase up to $150 million. During the first quarter, Blue Owl Capital initiated $1,203 million in investments in 18 new and 13 existing companies in its portfolio. OBDC offers a very high dividend yield of 9.62% on an annual basis. Its most recent quarterly distribution was thirty-seven cents per share on June 27.

OBDC trades at a forward P/E of 8.18, while the sector average is 10.62. OBDC is a great buy for investors seeking considerable dividend income. Its continued earnings growth and new portfolio companies could add to its share price growth, which has risen by 16% in the last year.

