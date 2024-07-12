The 3 Most Undervalued Robinhood Stocks to Buy in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is the controversial investment platform that retail investors love to hate.

However, its usability and commitment to offering both crypto options and traditional stocks have made it a powerful and versatile app for users.

The mission statement of Robinhood is to ‘democratize finance for all’, and it’s fair to say that the platform has managed to provide features that were previously impossible for retail investors to use. For instance, the 2021 launch of Robinhood’s IPO Access feature made it possible for users to purchase initial public offerings (IPOs) of stocks before they went public. This opportunity had generally been reserved for institutional investors before.

However, Robinhood has also faced plenty of controversies in recent years. Along with its use of payment for order flow (PFOF) which risks forcing investors to pay more for their purchases, the platform has come under fire for its use of ‘gamification’ techniques to encourage more frequent trading.

Despite this, Robinhood remains one of the most functional investment platforms on the market for retail investors. With the ability to invest in over 6,000 U.S. stocks, there are few exchanges out there that offer better functionality. For users, let’s take a look at three stocks that could offer the best value:

Block (SQ)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

2024 has been a challenging year so far for Block (NYSE:SQ). The stock has sunk 10% over the first two quarters of the year, pushing SQ more than 75% below its 2021 all-time high.

In addition to this, KBW analyst Vasundhara Govil recently lowered her price target to $74 from $82 for the stock ahead of its Q2 2024 earnings report.

This is naturally a blow for Block’s short-term prospects but could offer a discounted opportunity for investors to pick up a stock that has plenty to offer in the fintech sector.

As the age of Web 3.0 continues its emergence, Block remains a trendsetter in the field of decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and decentralized finance (DeFi), all of which are likely to become a driving force for growth over the coming years.

Block’s Cash App has grown to become a highly popular payments solution, while point of sale (POS) hardware like Square Reader machines is a leading resource in the retail landscape. Block’s POS hardware has grown to accommodate electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) technology, which brings greater flexibility to digital transactions.

Under the forward-thinking leadership of CEO Jack Dorsey, Block remains a stock with one eye on the future. With this in mind, its short term losses are unlikely to be a concern for long-term investors.

Disney (DIS)

Source: Shutterstock

One of the most successful entertainment stocks Wall Street has ever seen, it’s unusual to look to Disney (NYSE:DIS) as an undervalued stock. But following on from a challenging post-pandemic recovery, Disney now sits at just 50% of its all-time high value of $197.16 recorded in March 2021.

The past two years have seen a significant lack of growth for Disney as the company battled shifting consumer interests, falling TV and subscription figures, and a lack of direction in between Bob Iger’s terms as the entertainment giant’s CEO.

However, recent weeks have shown signs of a turnaround in fortunes. Disney has already begun strategizing the expansion of its cruise business with the addition of a new ship in Tokyo, and the success of Pixar hit Inside Out 2 points to a resurgence in Disney’s film prowess.

Disney has also helped to open its streaming service Disney Plus to a wider pool of customers with the introduction of a lower-cost, ad-supported tier.

With a full year earnings per share (EPS) growth target of 25%, it’s clear that Disney has strong ambitions for a market recovery in the second half of 2024, and it could be worth investors embracing the stock sooner rather than later.

Robinhood (HOOD)

Source: Fluna nightEtJ / Shutterstock.com

Curiously, one of Robinhood’s most undervalued stocks is actually Robinhood itself.

Because of its strong links to the cryptocurrency landscape, it’s inevitable that HOOD will correlate closely with the performance of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other crypto altcoins.

There’s evidence of this in Robinhood’s Wall Street performance since its 2021 market debut. The stock tumbled in the midst of crypto winter in 2022 but experienced strong growth of 83.59% over the first two quarters of 2024 as Bitcoin rallied to a fresh all-time high value.

Despite this, HOOD ended Q2 2024 58.72% below its all-time high recorded in the wake of the stock’s opening week pop in August 2021.

The depth of Robinhood’s decline seems a little harsh for an innovative company that’s recently been making strides in the field of artificial intelligence. Recent weeks have seen Robinhood acquire AI investment advice platform Pluto and crypto exchange Bitstamp, and the platform’s commitment to rolling out innovative features such as its IPO Access function and a dedicated crypto wallet points to a company keen to out-innovate its rivals.

But the biggest indicator of future performance for Robinhood is the expectation of a cryptocurrency market rally taking place later in 2024 and 2025. With April’s Bitcoin halving event, investors will expect HOOD’s strong correlation with BTC to shine through. Should crypto markets deliver, Robinhood may well recover a significant portion of its lost ground.

On the date of publication, Dmytro Spilka did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Dmytro is a finance and investing writer based in London. He is also the founder of Solvid, Pridicto and Coinprompter. His work has been published in Nasdaq, Kiplinger, FXStreet, Entrepreneur, VentureBeat and InvestmentWeek.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Most Undervalued Robinhood Stocks to Buy in July 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.