The 3 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks to Buy in July 2024

Undervalued pharma stocks can make good investments, whether during times of a booming economy or a faltering one. That is because people will still need medications and healthcare services regardless of the ongoing economic conditions. In other words, demand for healthcare and medications tends to be “inelastic,” meaning that even if the costs of purchasing medications and healthcare services tick upward, demand is not likely to change substantively. This provides a stable revenue stream for pharmaceutical companies, ultimately making pharmaceutical stocks more resilient during downturns.

While inflation is coming down, the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing. In the first quarter of 2024, U.S. gross domestic product growth slowed on a year-over-year basis to 1.4%. Jobs figures also point to a loosening market. Given the economic uncertainty, it might be a great time to invest in pharma stocks. Below are 3 of the most undervalued pharma stocks in July 2024.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is a Danish pharmaceutical giant that engages in the research and development (R&D) as well as distribution of pharmaceutical products across the globe. The pharma firm primarily operates in two segments, diabetes and obesity care, and rare disease. Over the past 12 months, Novo Nordisk has been in the media over its weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. These drugs were made possible due to Novo Nordisk’s development semaglutide, which is a key antidiabetic medication that can also help with weight loss.

Governments spanning various geographies have also worked to approve the use and prescription of these pharma products. Novo Nordisk has generated billions in sales from its new drugs, and Goldman Sachs predicts that the market for weight-loss drugs will reach $100 billion by 2030. NVO shares have rallied 80.4% over the past year, and could, very well, rise higher. While shares trade a bit high at 39.6x forward earnings, Novo Nordisk’s influence in this burgeoning space makes it one of the best undervalued pharma stocks to buy.

Novartis (NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is a Swiss pharmaceuticals company, developing drugs that focus on therapeutic medical areas, such as cardiovascular, immunology, and oncology, as well as many others. Entresto has been one of Novartis’s most lucrative drugs. This particular pharma product reduces the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure. Moreover, Entresto generated more than $6 billion in 2023, which represented a 30% year-over-year increase from 2022. Novartis’s other key pharma product is Cosentyx, which treats moderate to sever hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in adults. Similarly, Cosentyx made Novartis $4.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Expanding its pharmaceutical reach, Novartis AG has a collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol, and Dawn Health for the development of digital treatment solutions for patients living with various chronic illnesses.

NVS shares trade at 14.2x forward earnings, making it relatively cheaper compared to other innovative companies in the U.S. stock market.

GSK (GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK) is a British pharmaceutical giant specializing in developing as well as distributing vaccines and other general medicines. Some of the vaccines the firm offers include shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, and influenza vaccines. Furthermore, GSK provides medicines for HIV, oncology, and respiratory/immunology.

GSK has undergone a strategic shift since CEO Emma Walmsley took the helm in 2017. Walmsley’s strategy thus far has “focused on vaccines, cancer and infectious diseases,” and GSK has notably moved away from its prior focus on HIV to long-term treatment and prevention therapies. GSK generated $9.1 billion in Q1 revenue, primarily driven by sales of common respiratory vaccines and specialty HIV products. Moreover, GSK is getting ready to launch 12 new pharma products by 2025. Recently released drugs, including a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, Arexvy, and bone marrow cancer therapy, Ojjaara, have performed well, according to the company.

GSK’s new strategy and pipeline of drugs could help spur sales growth again. The pharma stock trades at 9.2x forward earnings.

