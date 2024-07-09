The 3 Most Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s a popular perception that investors have to look at smaller companies to find the biggest gains. And, sure, there is a grain of truth to the underlying sentiment.

But there can often be tremendous bargains in larger household-name companies as well. That’s particularly true in the current market. Where semiconductors and AI enthusiasm have sucked up most of the oxygen, many other sectors have gotten lost in the shuffle.

These three undervalued large-cap stocks to buy today are all shockingly cheap. In fact, Morningstar’s analysts have tabbed all three of these leading companies as five-star stocks. meaning they are among the best bargain buys available right now.

Pfizer (PFE)

It’s been a tale of two extremes within the pharmaceutical industry. For drug developers that have an approved GLP-1 drug in the diabetes management and weight loss space, it is the best of times. For everyone else, such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), doom and gloom rule the day.

PFE stock, in particular, has been on a roller coaster. Shares rocketed higher during the pandemic as investors applauded the company’s huge revenue stream from its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine. But as those revenues have declined, PFE stock has imploded.

Incredibly enough, Pfizer shares traded for around $40 prior to the onset of the pandemic but change hands for just $28 now. Given that Pfizer has far higher revenues now than it did in 2019, it is rather odd. Specifically, Pfizer generated $51 billion in revenues in 2019 and is on pace to bring in about $60 billion this year.

Needless to say, Pfizer isn’t worth dramatically less now than it was five years ago. Today, shares trade at just 12 times forward earnings and offer a healthy 6% dividend yield. And once the company’s investments in cancer therapeutics pay off, shares could soar.

Tencent (TCEHY)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) is a large Chinese technology and media conglomerate. It both operates its own business and maintains investment stakes in a vast array of companies.

Tencent shares have fallen from a peak of around $100 per share in 2021 to just half that today. China’s continuing economic slump and pullback in consumer spending have hit the whole sector hard.

But investors shouldn’t count out Tencent by any means. The company is tremendously diversified and has many ways to profit once the Chinese economy picks back up.

The firm also has numerous opportunities to make money in overseas markets, such as its shrewd investments in the video gaming space. Tencent’s holdings in developers such as Epic Games, which operates Fortnite, give it tremendous reach internationally and with younger consumers.

TECHY stock is now going for just 16 times forward earnings. That’s a great bargain for a company set to grow revenues by around 8% this year and earnings at a double-digit pace even amid China’s current economic troubles.

Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is on a big losing streak. Incredibly enough, NKE stock is down 30% over the past 12 months and down significantly over the past five-year period as well.

What’s gone wrong for Nike? For one thing, apparel is a fast-moving business and some of Nike’s recent product designs are currently out of line with current fashion trends. But the bigger problems are in the macroeconomy.

Nike is heavily involved in the Asian market and thus has taken a steep hit as the Chinese consumer pulled back. More recently, North American sales have softened considerably as people have reduced their spending amid high inflation and a slowing economy.

Nike stock recently fell 20% in a single day, marking its worst one-day decline since 2001. That came on a weak earnings report. There’s no doubt Nike is stuck in the penalty box right now. But its tremendous brands, unmatched distribution and leading celebrity marketing arrangements will get Nike back in the game as soon as economic conditions brighten.

