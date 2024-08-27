Whether you’re about the journey or the destination, a road trip can be a great activity for friends and family. Considering the country as a whole, there are a number of factors that lead to uneven experiences depending on where you choose to drive. There’s the number of interesting attractions, the differing local gas prices and the general level of traffic safety.

Others may be interested in which states are the best to prioritize while on a budget. Here are the 3 most affordable states to road trip in this year, ranked from most to least, based on data from Insurify.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma scored a 96.9 out of 100 on Insurify’s affordability index score. It’s easy to understand why — it boasts the cheapest average nightly cost for a 3-star hotel, at $108.31. Gas prices in Oklahoma are some of the cheapest in the country. According to AAA, the current average is $2.89 per gallon, compared to the current national average of $3.35.

One of the most notable draws is the historic Route 66, which will take you through Tulsa and Oklahoma City, as explained by PlanetWare. The route is filled with museums, drive-ins, and old-town charms. The Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve is a great stop to photograph the free-roaming bison, longhorn cattle and elk. For a more traditional wildlife experience, the Oklahoma City Zoo features over 500 species of animals. The zoo and Woolaroc both require a $16 admission ticket.

Arkansas

With a 91.1 out of 100, Arkansas is the second-most affordable state to road trip in. According to Budget Your Trip, the average hotel price for a single night is $107. The current average gas is lower than the national average, at $3.02.

One of the highest rated attractions in Arkansas is the Hot Springs National Park, which is free to enter. It features an observation tower and hiking trails allowing you to immerse yourself in the history. The Buffalo National River is a great opportunity for kayaking and canoeing, as the river is unpolluted. It also lacks a required entrance pass.

Mississippi

Mississippi scored 90.1 out of 100. The average gas price is $2.89 — almost the same as Oklahoma. The average hotel price for one night is a bit steeper, at $141, though it is still lower than the national average of $171.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is ideal for a road trip destination. This national park stretches 444 miles and offers an abundance of nature and historical sites to see. One such site is Elvis Presley’s birthplace in Tupelo. The Jackson Zoo is home to over 100 mammals, reptiles and birds, including endangered species like the fishing cat and white-handed gibbon. In addition to the relatively inexpensive entrance fee of $8, they also offer the “Two-Dollar Tuesday” special.

Tips To Save Money

You can use an app to help find the cheapest gas station near you, as advised by Discover. They recommend avoiding stations near the highway as they are often the most expensive.

You can also use travel apps to avoid slowdowns and other roadblocks that will cause you to waste gas. Remember that the fastest route is typically recommended by default, but this usually leads through tolls. Apps like Google Maps will offer a setting to avoid tolls.

It’s also important to have your vehicle inspected before the long trip. It will reduce the chance that you run into a breakdown, not to mention the fact that paying for repairs is generally more expensive than maintenance.

