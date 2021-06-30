Markets

3 Mortgage & Related Services Stocks to Battle Industry Woes

The Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry has been under pressure with high amount of forbearance as industry players are required to advance payments with their limited cash availability. Adding to these woes, low housing supply and a sharp increase in home prices are likely to limit origination volumes while tighter margins compound woes for industry players.

Nonetheless, economy reopening is likely to drive loan volumes. This along with portfolio diversity and technological enhancements is anticipated to keep Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD), Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) and Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) afloat.


