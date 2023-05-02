3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May for a Passive Income Stream

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When markets go haywire, some of the best investment opportunities can be found in monthly dividend stocks – especially when you need a slight income boost. Remember, high-yielding dividend stocks were among the top performers in a pitiful 2022 outing.

Thus, it’s important to consider that high-yielding stocks typically have strong cash flow and performance that can outperform even the worst of markets. If you’re looking for reliable income, here are some solid monthly dividend stocks to consider right now.

Realty Income (O)

First on this list of monthly dividend stocks to buy is none other than Realty Income (NYSE:O). This real estate investment trust, commonly called The Monthly Dividend Company, carries a dividend yield of 4.9%. It’s also the fourth-largest global REIT, with a portfolio of 1,240 clients occupying more than 12,000 net lease properties in the U.S. alone.

Additionally, as a net-lease REIT, it collects rent while the tenants pay the operating costs. Even better, Realty Income declared its 634th consecutive dividend of $0.2550, which is $3.06 annualized, payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1.

Some of its tenants include Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Walmart, FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and B.J.’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ). And it was just upgraded to an outperform rating from sector performance over at Scotiabank.

Agree on Realty (ADC)

With a yield of 4.3%, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is another interesting real estate company to consider. It’s another net-lease REIT with a solid history of raising its dividend, which it should be able to continue doing, all as it pays out about 70% of its funds from operations.

Currently, ADC has 38.1 million square feet of space it leases to those reliable investment-grade tenants. Better, as of Dec. 31, it operates a portfolio of 1,839 properties, with clients such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and dozens of other reliable clients. Even better, it recently reported 27.5% revenue growth to $116.5 million.

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Or, look at a dividend stock ETF such as the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV). With a 14.4% yield and an expense ratio of 0.61%, the ETF pays out a monthly dividend. It holds 113 stocks spread across mortgage REITs, financials, energy, materials, utilities, industrials, and consumer discretionary. Better, it’s starting to pivot higher from a recent low of $22.25 a share.

Some of its top holdings include Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY), Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Starwood Properties (NYSE:STWD), Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), and dozens more.

