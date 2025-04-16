3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

The best way to grow your wealth and better prepare yourself for retirement is to invest your money in promising stocks. Growth stocks are a great bet for the future and can help you increase the value of your portfolio over time. Some stocks also pay increasing dividends to boot, allowing you to enjoy a growing stream of passive income.

With President Donald Trump announcing a wide set of tariffs, there could be increased costs for a range of companies. However, if you choose businesses with strong business moats, and a long track record of growing their revenue and profits, then you won't go wrong. Such businesses should also have great brand recognition and possess catalysts that can help them to continue growing despite the newly announced tariffs.

Here are three solid picks you can confidently own for the next 10 years or more.

Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a giant in the payments processing space, helping to ensure secure and convenient transactions between vendors and their customers. The company boasts a solid track record of growing its revenue, net income, and free cash flow, as shown in the table below.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue (in billions) $29.3 $32.7 $35.9 Operating income (in billions) $18.8 $21.0 $23.6 Net income (in billions) $14.9 $17.3 $19.7 Free cash flow (in billions) $17.9 $19.7 $18.9

Visa has also increased its dividend without fail every single year since its initial public offering in 2008. The latest quarterly dividend stood at $0.59, a 13.5% year-over-year increase from the $0.52 paid out in the previous corresponding period. At Visa's latest share price of $324.61, shares provide a forward dividend yield of 0.7%.

Visa's strong financial performance continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenue rose 10.1% year over year to $9.5 billion while operating income inched up 4.7% to $6.2 billion. Net income continued to climb, increasing by 4.7% to $5.1 billion. Free cash flow jumped 50.9% to $5.1 billion, showcasing Visa's strong free-cash-flow generation capability.

The payments giant saw total transactions increase by 9% year over year to 81.7 billion for the quarter while cross-border volume increased by 15% year over year. Visa had a total of 4.7 billion credit and debit cards in issue at the end of last year, a clear indication of the company's widespread global reach.

Visa also continually rolls out new products that deliver benefits to customers, vendors, and merchants. Earlier in April, the company released three new products, reimagined Authorize.net, Unified Checkout, and ARIC Risk Hub, that make accepting payments easier and more secure.

Chris Newkirk, President of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa, believes that the company has a $200 trillion opportunity to digitize and modernize payments flowing between consumers, as well as business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions. This huge opportunity provides ample runway for Visa to continue growing its revenue, profits, and dividends for the foreseeable future.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) operates a chain of 780 restaurants in 49 states and 10 foreign countries, serving a variety of steaks, fries, and Western food. Texas Roadhouse has grown impressively over the years and has seen increases across its revenue, net income, and free cash flow over the past three years (see table below).

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue (in billions) $4.02 $4.63 $5.40 Operating income (in millions) $320 $354 $517 Net income (in millions) $270 $305 $434 Free cash flow (in millions) $266 $218 $399

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, up 11.5% year over year, and has increased its quarterly dividend without a pause since 2011. A total of 31 company-owned restaurants and 14 franchise restaurants were opened last year, with the business reporting positive comparable store sales of 8.5% at company-owned restaurants and 7.4% at domestic franchise restaurants.

Management also approved a stock repurchase program of $500 million to enhance earnings per share.

This year is looking bright for Texas Roadhouse. The company completed the acquisition of 13 domestic franchise restaurants for around $78 million on Jan. 1, and its portfolio of restaurants continues to grow with the 800th restaurant under construction and slated to open later this year. In addition, comparable restaurant sales during the first seven weeks of 2025 came in positive at 2.9%. Texas Roadhouse also plans to increase menu prices by an average of 1.4% in early April to keep up with commodity cost inflation.

The restaurant chain's solid track record of increasing stores, revenue, and dividends gives investors the confidence that it can continue to do so in the years ahead.

UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) provides robotic automation services to help organizations become more efficient by streamlining processes and workflow. The software-as-a-service company has been steadily growing its subscription services revenue from $508.8 million to $802 million from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2025. Gross profit has also increased while gross margin has stayed consistently above 80%, as shown in the table below.

Metric 2023 2024 2025 Revenue (in billions) $1.06 $1.31 $1.43 Gross profit (in millions) $879 $1,112 $1,183 Gross margin 83% 85% 82.7% Free cash flow (in millions) ($34) $292 $306

The business started generating positive free cash flow from fiscal 2024, and this cash flow has continued to grow in fiscal 2025. UiPath's annualized renewal run rate (ARR) has increased steadily, too, going from $1.04 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to $1.67 billion by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The number of large customers, defined as those with more than $100,000 of ARR, increased by 11.6% year over year to 2,292, showing good traction in terms of higher spend per customer.

UiPath provided an optimistic financial outlook for fiscal 2026. Revenue is expected to grow by around 6.8% year over year to $1.53 billion (at the midpoint of its guidance). The company also announced the acquisition of Peak AI Limited, an AI-native agentic application business that can help retail and manufacturing businesses accelerate their AI adoption.

The company is also working with Google Cloud to transform medical processes with the launch of its generative AI-based UiPath Medical Record Summarization agent. Together with Google's Vertex AI, this solution creates a more efficient and accurate method of analyzing medical records.

It was back on 2022's Investor Day that management identified a large total addressable market of $93.2 billion, and over the past three years this market would probably have grown much larger as generative AI came to the fore and digitalization continues unabated. This large addressable market should provide investors with the confidence that UiPath can continue to grow steadily.

Royston Yang has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Roadhouse, UiPath, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.