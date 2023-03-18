3 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Investors are always looking for the next big thing -- an unstoppable market opportunity that will keep building our wealth for years to come. One of the most exciting trends recently has been the emergence of the metaverse, a digital world that promises to transform the way we interact with technology and each other.

It's still early, but the metaverse is already attracting the attention of businesses and investors, both of whom are looking for the best ways to profit from this long-term growth opportunity.

Sony (NYSE: SONY), Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR), and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are three very different "monster stocks" in the evolving metaverse market. Here's why they have what it takes to generate substantial returns for investors over the next decade and beyond.

1. Sony: A budding metaverse conglomerate

First up is Sony, an entertainment giant that needs no introduction. Thanks to the ubiquitous PlayStation platform with its state-of-the-art virtual reality accessories, Sony is a monster in the gaming and immersive media spaces. It's a household name and a well-established brand in gaming and digital media.

And Sony's metaverse efforts don't stop with software and media production. The firm's semiconductor business is cooking up specialized image sensors (also known as camera chips) and artificial intelligence processors, working together to blend the natural world around you with virtual metaverse environments.

The company's unmissable market footprint and long history of technological prowess make it a monster stock in the metaverse market.

2. Matterport: Making digital copies of the real world

Another monster stock for the metaverse is Matterport, a specialist in 3D imaging and spatial data solutions. The company provides tools to create a 3D version of a real-world place inside a computer model. This technology helps other companies create realistic and immersive virtual tours, which are increasingly used in real estate, construction, and retail industries.

Matterport's impressive client list includes big names such as property rentals veteran Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), apparel retailer Guess? (NYSE: GES), and real estate technologist Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN). You'll see these names often in the metaverse, partly thanks to Matterport's handy world-building tools. In time, Matterport's customers themselves may become monsters in the metaverse market.

With the continued growth of virtual and augmented reality, Matterport is well positioned to become a key player in the metaverse. This is a fast-growing monster stock to watch closely.

3. Unity: The building blocks of the metaverse

Finally, I like Unity Software as a metaverse investment. This company makes development systems used by developers to create and deploy 3D games and experiences across multiple platforms. You'll find Unity's technology behind the latest video games, special effects on silver-screen and video-streaming productions, chat systems with 3D avatars, and much more.

Unity's easy-to-use tools and wide range of plug-in integrations make it a popular choice for metaverse developers. The software-building tools can even set up advertising and payment services -- both around your virtual world to help you promote and monetize whatever you're making and within the digital space, where you make money from your users. Unity even has a streamlined package for building a metaverse casino with real-money bets.

The company has also been expanding into virtual and augmented reality tools, giving it even more many roads into the digital world. Unity's user-friendly platform, unbeatable versatility, and sector-leading market share make it a monster stock in the metaverse game development and infrastructure space.

Metaverse monsters in the making

All roads lead to Rome, and there are many different ways to get into the metaverse, too.

Sony is an entertainment giant with deep roots in advanced technology.

Matterport holds an early-mover advantage in creating the immersive digital models of physical spaces that make up the metaverse.

Unity Software dominates the market for virtual world-building tools.

These three monster stocks could hardly be more different, but all are well positioned to make serious money for their investors as the metaverse continues to grow and evolve.

