3 Monster Growth Stocks That Make Great Picks for 2020

What’s always in style on the Street? Growth. Investors are constantly window shopping on Wall Street to pinpoint the names that represent the crème-de-la-crème when it comes to the ability to post long-term gains. This makes sense as growth leads to profits, which in turn can lift share prices.

However, given the market’s record breaking performance in 2019, it isn’t always easy to spot the stocks poised to climb higher and yield handsome returns in the years to come. That’s where the analysts can help.

Using the Stock Screener tool from TipRanks, we were able to zero in on 3 stocks with stellar long-term growth narratives backed by Wall Street analysts. We’re talking about enough support to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating here. If that wasn’t enticing enough, all of the names boast at least 20% upside potential from the current share price.

Here’s the scoop.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)

This med tech company has disrupted the market with its innovative products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. After skyrocketing 193% since the start of the calendar year, analysts are betting that ATEC can continue its impressive run in 2020.

Part of the bullish sentiment surrounding the company is due to its strong Q3 performance that sped past the revenue consensus estimate. ATEC reported that quarterly revenue hit $29.2 million, surpassing the $26.4 million estimate. Management pointed to the domestic strategic distribution segment, which was up 52% in the quarter, as the driver here. Not to mention full year revenue guidance was bumped up from $104 million-$109 million to $109 million-$112 million.

While Lake Street’s Brooks O'Neil notes that some drag from terminated distributor relationships and from legacy products remains, ATEC has made a significant effort to turn things around. “Specifically, Pat Miles, CEO and his team are spine experienced and taking significant steps to strengthen the Company's distributor relationships (key in spine) and to revitalize its product line…While we recognize there remains work to be done, we are absolutely convinced this team will complete the job,” he explained.

The analyst adds that its product lineup lends itself to ATEC’s strong position in the $7 billion U.S. spine market. “We believe the market is ripe for innovation and ATEC is targeting complex spine procedures, minimally invasive surgeries and biologics, collectively the fastest growing segments of the market,” he commented.

Specifically, O’Neil cites ATEC’s SafeOp platform, it’s technology that eliminates the need for a technician or other neuromonitoring professional to monitor the risk of nerve injury during spinal surgeries, as especially promising. Taking all this into consideration, the four-star analyst kept the rating as a Buy and boosted the price target from $7 to $10. At this updated target, shares could jump 49% in the next twelve months. (To watch O’Neil’s track record, click here)

Similarly, the rest of the Street takes a bullish approach when it comes to ATEC. Given the 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, the consensus comes in unanimously as a Strong Buy. On top of this, the $9 average price target indicates 30% upside potential. (See Alphatec stock analysis on TipRanks)

Telaria Inc. (TLRA)

As Telaria has already achieved 202% growth year-to-date, the Street is watching the video content software company very closely. While shares dipped after management left its forecast for 2019 revenue unchanged, some members of the Street argue that TLRA still has a lot going for it.

Its connected TV (CTV) business increased a whopping 115% year-over-year and boasts margins in the high-80% range. As a result, Stephens analyst Kyle Evans believes that this segment can take TLRA to new heights.

“We believe rapidly changing consumer behavior combined with numerous, new AVOD product launches will create a large ad-supported CTV market, where TLRA’s leading, independent CTV tech platform will continue to grow rapidly,” he wrote in a note to clients. Bearing this in mind, he maintained the Overweight recommendation as well as the $11 price target, implying 33% upside. (To watch Evans’ track record, click here)

Meanwhile, Lake Street’s Mark Argento highlights recent publisher wins and its continued innovation as making TLRA a stand-out despite soft gross margins. The company racked up deals in the quarter that included Crown Media and Plex TV in the U.S., its first deal in Japan with a leading broadcaster, three large publishers in Canada and a large consortium of Australian publishers. Additionally, TLRA unveiled Audience Connect, its new group of addressable audience-based buying solutions as well as new features to improve transparency and communications.

Based on these factors, Argento stayed with a Buy rating and an $11 price target, the same as Evans’ estimate. (To watch Argento’s track record, click here)

All in all, other Wall Street analysts are on the same page. With 100% Street support, the message is clear: TLRA is a Strong Buy. The Street does however see a bit less upside potential, 25% to be exact. (See Telaria stock analysis on TipRanks)

Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

The famous foam shoe designer has been impressing analysts left and right ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Mitch Kummetz of Pivotal Research was surprised by the degree in which Crocs was able to beat the estimates for third quarter sales and EPS. During the quarter, sales reached $313 million, exceeding the $302 million consensus estimate. EPS flew past the 40 cent Street forecast, coming in at 57 cents.

“In short, the company won’t quantify its spring prebooks, but we suspect they’re even stronger than we had previously anticipated, as retailers are allocating a lot more of their open-to-buy to Crocs clogs in particular,” the analyst stated. This prompted him to not only reiterate his bullish call but also raise the price target by $5 to $44, suggesting 24% upside potential. (To watch Kummetz’s track record, click here)

Like Kummetz, Piper Jaffray analyst Erinn Murphy likes what she’s seeing, citing Crocs as one of her favorite Holiday ideas. Jibbitz, or charms to accessorize the company’s shoes, offer a wealth of opportunity according to Murphy. “All in, we see 14% EBIT margin by 2021 (vs. our current 13.5%) as plausible if Jibbitz momentum continues. We have observed Jibbitz at retail partners in store and online in recent weeks and believe broader distribution could meaningfully accelerate charm penetration in the coming quarters,” she noted.

The analyst also tells investors that U.S. search trends have reaccelerated quarter to date, with its collaboration with artist Post Malone still on the horizon. Based on statements from the CMO, the launch could be the company’s largest ever. To this end, the analyst maintained the Overweight rating and $44 price target. (To watch Murphy’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street appears to echo the two analysts’ sentiment. 4 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. In addition, the $43 average price target brings the potential twelve-month gain to 20%. (See Crocs stock analysis on TipRanks)

