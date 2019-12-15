3 Monster Growth Stocks Racing to New Highs

As we make our way into the new decade, we’re bound to see some changes take place. However, what’s one constant ready to stand the test of time? Investors seeking out growth.

It’s a tried and true fact that potential growth pulls investor focus in as significant gains can translate to massive returns. Having said that, the Wall Street veterans point out that a true monster growth name isn’t just set to make moves in the short-term. Rather, this status can only be earned by stocks racing to new highs through 2020 and beyond.

With this in mind, we suited up and set out on our own hunt for the investment opportunities with strong long-term growth narratives. Using the Stock Screener tool from TipRanks, we were able to pinpoint 3 Buy-rated tickers that each boast huge upside potential from current levels.

Here’s the lowdown.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals develops innovative treatments for severe life-threatening diseases that currently don’t have any approved or effective therapy available. Using novel mechanisms of actions, it focuses on small molecule therapeutics. After soaring 269% year-to-date, Wall Street observers are wondering if now’s the time to snap up shares.

Attention on RETA has further heightened following a recent positive data readout. On November 11, the company released topline data from the CARDINAL Phase 3 registrational trial of bardoxolone (Bard) for the treatment of Alport syndrome (AS), a genetic condition that causes kidney disease, hearing loss and eye abnormalities. The results indicate that the study’s primary end point as well as key secondary endpoints were met. To top it off, Bard was found to be safe and well-tolerated, with no fluid overload or major adverse cardiac events witnessed.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Matthew Kaplan told investors that he was excited by the results as the data clearly showed that the drug improved kidney function. “Based on the positive CARDINAL trial results we believe there is now a greater probability of success for the potential approval of Bard for AS, and we also believe the positive results provide some readthrough to the other CKD indications being pursued with bardoxolone,” he explained. All this good news prompted the four-star analyst to not only keep his Buy rating but also bump up the price target from $239 to $275. (To watch Kaplan’s track record, click here)

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan sees even more gains in store than Kaplan does. Thanks to the data, equity raise and his recent key opinion leader (KOL) diligence, the five-star analyst added $64 to the price target and reiterated the Overweight rating. This new target of $314 puts the potential twelve-month rise at 52%. (To watch Duncan’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street appears to echo the two analysts’ sentiment. Given the 7 Buy ratings and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that RETA is a Strong Buy. In addition, the $279 average price target suggests 35% upside potential. (See Reata Pharmaceuticals stock analysis on TipRanks)

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

This communications and media company arms its customers with the power of connectivity, offering solutions from high-speed broadband and ultra-HD video to digital advertising solutions, local news, telephony and wireless products. Even though its third quarter earnings results seemed to pose a threat to the growth narrative, some analysts believe that there’s still plenty of room for further gains.

When it came to both revenue and EBITDA, ATUS missed the mark due to U.S. Open outage credits. It didn’t help that management guided for a fourth quarter broadband subscriber slowdown as a result of a one-time overlap between an unusual two year back to school promotion from 2017. The outlook for 2019 revenue was also cut. On a positive note, subscriber net additions and losses were in line and stable, respectively, year-over-year, which is a good sign as there were concerns regarding its business and operational support systems (OSS/BSS) transitions.

While Credit Suisse’s Douglas Mitchelson acknowledges that the company’s third quarter was underwhelming, he argues that ATUS is still on track. “Despite the setback, we see accelerating revenue and EBITDA growth as still quite likely on the back of Altice’s mobile launch and fiber-to-the-home rollout, see value to its aggressive levered equity return strategy, and believe there is strong asset value support given cable is a scale business,” he commented. Additionally, he notes that a key area to watch will be the scaling of its mobile segment.

This caused the five-star analyst to reaffirm his bullish thesis, leaving the Outperform call and $42 price target unchanged. At $42, the target conveys Mitchelson’s confidence in Altice’s ability to climb 58% higher in the next twelve months. (To watch Mitchelson’s track record, click here)

Like Mitchelson, Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak remains optimistic. He points to the on-going benefits from data growth and its ability to up-sell consumers to faster tiers as they continue to increase speeds as well as the likely success with its unique wireless MVNO deal as keeping ATUS on an upward trajectory. To this end, the five-star analyst maintained the Buy recommendation and $40 price target. (To watch Wlodarczak’s track record, click here)

Turning now to Wall Street, ATUS earns a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on the 10 Buys and 4 Holds assigned in the last three months. If shares can reach the average price target of $35, a 33% twelve-month gain is on the horizon. (See Altice USA stock analysis on TipRanks)

GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA)

Also a communications company, GCI Liberty owns and operates a range of businesses including subsidiary GCI as well as has interests in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. On top of its 67% year-to-date increase, one analyst cites its third quarter performance as reflecting a turnaround.

Jeffrey Wlodarczak, who also covers GLIBA, believes that the boost to both revenue and earnings came thanks to the end of the negative effects of billing conversions which allowed it to launch new successful products. Not to mention the Pivotal Research analyst also highlights the possible merger or deal with Liberty Broadband as a catalyst that could propel the company forward. A deal can even be seen as a precursor to a merger with Charter.

“Post a potential GLIBA/Liberty deal, which would simplify Liberty Media’s cable ownership positions, we continue to expect an eventual RMT with Charter. Such a deal would allow Charter to claw back material rights held by Liberty, simplify the ways for investors to play Charter and allow Charter to acquire an admittedly small GCI asset but with likely material synergies and in-depth knowledge of wireless,” Wlodarczak wrote in a note to clients.

He adds, “In the end, if one assumes, as we do, a high likelihood of GLIBA/Liberty/Charter RMT merger there appears to a material amount of additional return from owning GLIBA and Liberty over owning Charter outright.”

Bearing this in mind, the five-star analyst tells investors that GCI Liberty is still a good Buy. He didn’t stop there, raising the price target from $75 to $90. Should shares reach this updated target in the next twelve months, the gain would come in at 31%. (To watch Wlodarczak’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, it’s clear that the rest of the Street is in agreement. With 4 Buys compared to no Holds or Sells, the consensus is unanimous: GLIBA is a Strong Buy. While lower than Wlodarczak’s estimate, the $85 average price target indicates respectable upside potential of 23%. (See GCI Liberty stock analysis on TipRanks)

