3 Monster Energy Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Energy has turned into one of the big buzzwords for investors who want to outperform the S&P 500. Artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and President Trump's intent to ramp up Venezuela's oil production levels have brought more attention to the sector.

Electricity demand from AI data centers is set to more than double by 2030. It's a multi-year tailwind that may propel these three energy stocks.

1. Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) produces power generators that make AI data centers less reliant on the electric grid. It also makes data centers less susceptible to power outages on the electric grid, ensuring AI apps can continue to operate.

The company has already secured partnerships with tech giants, like Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), which will provide steady revenue for several years. Those partnerships helped Bloom Energy deliver its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue, with sales surging by 57.1% year over year in Q3 2025.

Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar told investors that the company is "at the center of a once-in-a-generation opportunity." It also comes at a time when Bloom Energy is delivering positive net operating income, compared to a $9.65 million net operating loss in the same quarter last year.

Bloom Energy's 2026 Power Report highlights the generational opportunity. The report asserts that one-third of data centers will be fully off-grid by 2030, and that should translate into significant revenue growth for the company.

2. Constellation Energy

Electricity isn't the only energy input for the AI boom. Nuclear energy is another viable source, attractive for its constant energy. It doesn't fluctuate like renewable energy sources and doesn't produce carbon emissions like gas.

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is the largest nuclear power plant operator in the U.S. with 21 reactors, but it isn't just a nuclear stock. The company also operates hydroelectric facilities and renewable energy sites.

The company has 55 gigawatts of capacity, which is extremely important due to the energy shortage. Bloomberg NEF projects data center power demand reaching 106 gigawatts by 2035, which is a 36% jump from the previous outlook, which was seven months ago. This bullish outlook for energy demand, combined with Constellation Energy's supply, could make it a long-term winner over the next decade.

3. Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) is another nuclear energy stock. The company makes all of its revenue from the nuclear industry, while Constellation Energy is more diversified. Centrus Energy is also much smaller, with a $5 billion market cap compared to Constellation Energy's $85 billion.

Centrus Energy supplies high-array, low-enriched uranium for small modular reactors, while Constellation Energy operates traditional, large-scale nuclear sites. Small modular reactors are a key part of the AI buildout, and Centrus Energy is in that bottleneck.

Revenue has continued to surge for the company, with total sales up by 30% year over year in Q3 2025. Centrus Energy also has a good relationship with the U.S. government, based on the company securing government waivers for 2026 and 2027. That relationship is vital, since the Department of Energy is on record saying it wants to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050. The government is creating more demand for nuclear energy, and with AI also acting as a catalyst, Centrus Energy's special uranium could see a lot more demand.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Constellation Energy, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.