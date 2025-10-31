3 Money Moves To Make With Your Social Security Checks for the Last Few Months of the Year

We’re in the final stretch of 2025, which makes it a great time to take a closer look at your finances. If you rely on Social Security checks, how you use them now can set you up for a smoother start in the new year.

According to Aaron Razon, personal finance expert at Couponsnake, these smart money moves can make a big difference in the last few months of the year.

Assess Your Financial Goals

Approximately 67% of seniors rely on Social Security for at least half of their income, according to The Senior Citizens League. That makes the final months of the year an important time to pause and evaluate how you’re meeting or falling short of your financial goals.

“Now in the last quarter of the year, is really the time to assess how you have fared, or are still faring in terms of your financial goals for the year,” Razon wrote in an email.

According to Razon, tariffs and economic uncertainties may have caused some financial setbacks for many, particularly those who rely on their Social Security checks. Finishing the year on a firmer financial footing should be a top priority, he explained.

Plan for the Holidays

“One of the best uses you could put funds from your Social Security checks to this last quarter of the year, is to create a holiday budget, and start saving for gifts, travels and other expenses that come with the holiday season,” Razon wrote. “Plus, you would be less susceptible to the temptation to go into debt to be able to afford your holiday expenses.”

A recent Omnisend survey found that 78% of Americans plan to cut their holiday spending this year due to tariffs and rising prices; however, 47% are planning to go into holiday debt.

Start the New Year With a Clean Slate

Another way to use your last few Social Security checks is to use them to make sure you start the new year with a clean financial slate.

“One way to do this is by using them to settle debts like credit card balances or personal loans,” Razon said. “This will help to reduce your financial stress while strengthening your financial stability by reducing interest charges and improving your cash flow.”

According to AARP, 52% of adults aged 50 to 64 carry credit card debt, with significant portions of those aged 65 to 74 (42%) and 75 and older (35%) also carrying credit card debt. Working toward settling those balances now could make a real difference heading into the new year.

