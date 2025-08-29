3 Money Experts Who Love Crypto — And 3 Who Hate It

Cryptocurrency continues to divide the financial world like few other topics. Even among respected money experts, opinions range from enthusiastic endorsement to complete dismissal.

The split isn’t just about investment strategy. It reflects fundamental disagreements about the future of money, technology and financial systems. Some experts see crypto as revolutionary technology that will reshape finance. Others view it as speculative gambling that threatens traditional wealth-building principles.

Here’s how six prominent financial experts line up on the crypto debate.

The Crypto Enthusiasts

These three are definitely on the supportive side of crypto.

Kevin O’Leary

The “Shark Tank” star has become one of crypto’s most vocal celebrity supporters. O’Leary initially called bitcoin “garbage” but completely changed his tune after deeper research into the technology.

In fact, he has allocated about 20% of his portfolio to crypto. O’Leary frequently discusses crypto investments on CNBC and has partnered with FTX (before its collapse) and other crypto platforms. He argues that institutional adoption validates cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class.

Anthony Pompliano

“Pomp” has built his entire brand around bitcoin advocacy. The former Morgan Stanley analyst-turned-crypto entrepreneur argues that bitcoin represents the future of money and store of value.

Pompliano has frequently stated on his podcast and social media that bitcoin is the best performing asset. He believes bitcoin will eventually replace gold as the primary store of value and recommends significant portfolio allocations to the cryptocurrency.

Michael Saylor

The MicroStrategy CEO turned his entire company into a bitcoin proxy by purchasing over 190,000 bitcoins for the corporate treasury. Saylor has become crypto’s most prominent corporate evangelist.

Saylor has argued in interviews and presentations that bitcoin is “digital property.” He views bitcoin as superior to real estate, gold and bonds as a long-term store of value, especially for corporations looking to preserve capital.

Saylor regularly speaks at bitcoin conferences and maintains an active social media presence promoting bitcoin adoption among individuals and institutions.

The Crypto Critics

These three feel a bit differently than the ones we just discussed.

Warren Buffett

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has never wavered in his crypto skepticism. Buffett famously called bitcoin “rat poison squared” and has consistently argued that cryptocurrencies produce nothing of value.

“I don’t own any cryptocurrency and I never will,” Buffett stated at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting in 2020. He argues that crypto lacks the productive capacity of businesses or real estate, making it purely speculative.

While Warren Buffett remains a vocal critic of bitcoin, his company’s investment activity tells a more nuanced story. Berkshire Hathaway has taken indirect exposure to the crypto space through stakes in companies like Nu Holdings, which offers crypto-related services, and Jefferies Financial Group, which is significantly invested in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, the world’s largest spot bitcoin fund.

Charlie Munger

Berkshire’s late vice chairman was even more blunt in his crypto criticism than Buffett. Munger had some harsh words for crypto.

“I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization,” Munger said at various investment conferences.

Munger believed cryptocurrency represents everything wrong with modern speculation and called for government bans on digital assets.

Jamie Dimon

The JPMorgan Chase CEO has been one of crypto’s most prominent banking critics, calling bitcoin a “fraud” and predicting government crackdowns on digital assets.

“Bitcoin is a fraud that will eventually blow up,” Dimon said in 2017, though he’s softened his language slightly in recent years. He argues that cryptocurrencies serve little legitimate purpose beyond speculation and criminal activity.

Interestingly, JPMorgan has developed its own blockchain technology for internal use while Dimon remains skeptical of public cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

