3 Momentum Stocks to Consider for 2020

A new calendar year doesnât always mean a fresh start. But when it comes to three of 2019âs more painful investments, well-built technical bottoms and out-the-gate momentum in January are favoring turnarounds that become full-fledged, bullish momentum stocks in 2020. Let me explain.

Iâve said it before and it bears repeating, every dog has its day. In the markets this is akin to down and out stocks, which unexpectedly surprise investors with a jump in share price. But not every doggish stock is bound to be sent back into the proverbial dog house. Some will go on to become momentum stocks.

As discussed earlier this month at , rotations into underappreciated or even vilified stocks can turn into massive opportunities as overly bearish sentiment and price action turn aggressively around. Often these disruptive shifts in investment behavior occur early in the calendar year. If for no other reason this phenomenon can be tied to institutional investors who can move more freely into last yearâs dogs without having to defend a stock with fleas to stakeholders at year-end.

Having said that, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:), Pinterest (NYSE:) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:) are three investment vehicles that demonstrate potential as momentum stocks in 2020.

Momentum Stocks to Buy: Beyond Meat (BYND)

After getting scorched in 2019 faux-meat producer Beyond Meat has quickly become a sizzling investment with Wall Street. Shares are up roughly 50% in just over a handful of trading days in 2020âs early going. The catalyst? The initial headline driver was privately held rival Impossible Foods was on its bid to land a spot on the McDonaldâs (NYSE:) menu. And that leaves the door wide open for BYND stock.

Technically speaking and aside from the huge gain in share value, BYND stock has firmly broken price resistance formed during the construction of a key lateral congestion pattern.

BYND Stock Strategy: Our recent recommended strategy nailed a huge win in this momentum stock. But while resistance has been overcome, BYND stock is also incredibly volatile and overbought near term. My advice, put shares on the radar for purchase in-between $95 â $105 as part of a married put or collar options-based position.

Pinterest (PINS)

Pinterest is the next of our momentum stocks to buy. When all was said in done in 2019, the popular web-based visual discovery platform saw shares cut in half from their highs and modestly below their IPO stock price of $19. But now investors might be smart to recognize what a difference a day can make.

In truth, shares were already on the move out-the-gate in 2020. But Tuesdayâs near-10% gain has shares looking like a bonafide momentum stock. The was a report PINS stock has overtaken Snap (NYSE:) in users and only trailing social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:) and the companyâs Instagram app.

Technically, PINS stock has confirmed Decemberâs bottoming hammer candlestick formed around the 1.27% extension level and begun a move into a large gap area. This could produce a vacuum-like sweeping of shares higher before an eventual pullback.

PINS Stock Strategy: This momentum stock can be bought today in anticipation of the price gap being filled. On a challenge of the $25 area, Iâd recommend buying a protective put on the cheap and leave the upside open-ended until after earnings in February.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is the last of our momentum stocks to buy. GBTC stock is a listed trust tied to the cryptocurrency marketâs largest play. Investors pay a premium versus owning the actual contract. However, due to the transparency of listed OTC securities, as well as the productâs strong liquidity, I believe this is a more suitable way for most investors to gain exposure.

Any investor with even a passing interest in the markets has heard of bitcoinâs dazzling run and equally impressive crash over the past couple years. But if thereâs one game-changing technology in the market right now, the cryptocurrency space would definitely deserve to be in that conversation. And right now thereâs reason to see another bullish cycle emerging and GBTCâs status as a momentum stock back in action.

Technically, shares of GBTC have formed and confirmed a bullish higher low pattern between the 62% and 76% Fibonacci levels on the monthly chart. With GBTC up roughly 22.50% in January, itâs fair to say this is a momentum stock opportunity. Yet another glance at the big picture also strongly suggests bitcoin is just now turning the corner for bullish investors.

GBTC Stock Strategy: Buy this momentum stock today. But donât go all in. Iâd recommend adding if confirmation of the rally is backed by a bullish crossover from GBTC stockâs monthly stochastics. Use the recent low for exiting if needed and stand ready to take partial profits at the 2019 high near $17.50.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher Tylerâs management currently own positions in Beyond Meat (BYND) and Bitcoin (GBTC) securities, but no other investments mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tylerâs observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on TwitterÂ Â andÂ StockTwits.







