3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth

When a stock trades at or near its 52-week average, it can be a sign of bullish momentum. Many investors consider 52 weeks to be a significant length of time to compare a stock’s price performance to its near-term prospects. If the stock is rising because of forthcoming catalysts, hitting a 52-week high can be just the beginning.

Part of the attraction of buying stocks that are trading near their 52-week highs is psychological. Many investors see this as a bullish indicator and will bid the stock higher.

However, investors must understand why a stock is moving higher. If the stock is part of a short squeeze, like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) in 2021, it is usually moving higher for reasons that have nothing to do with the underlying business. Frequently, this ends poorly for investors who don’t get out before the stock’s sharp reversal.

If the growth is coming for organic reasons, such as new business or broad economic growth, it could be a great time to buy. MarketBeat tracks stocks that are trading at, or near, their 52-week highs. Here are three stocks that appear to have catalysts that can move them higher.

Strategic Acquisitions Drive Fiserv’s Innovation and Growth

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) is a fintech company that has a global reach. The company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and management has made it one of Fortune’s “World's Most Admired Companies” in 10 of the last 11 years.

FI stock reached its 52-week high in early March 2025. This was also the fintech company’s all-time high. It seems investors were buying the news of the company’s expected acquisition of CCV, a payment solutions provider based in the Netherlands. The acquisition will allow Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe.

That’s not the only acquisition of note. The company recently added Payfare’s expertise in card program management, which strengthens Fiserv’s reach in the growing gig economy and new workforce models.

But after buying the rumor, investors were selling the news even before the acquisition was confirmed on March 19, 2025. This seems like a case of profit-taking. The Fiserv analyst forecasts on MarketBeat give the stock a consensus price target of $242.32, which would be a new 52-week high. Many analysts have price targets far above consensus.

Darden Restaurants Outperforms Amidst Bullish Sentiment

Darden Restaurants International (NYSE: DRI) is outperforming many consumer discretionary stocks and trading at its 52-week high as of March 27, 2025. Darden is the parent company of restaurant chains such as Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Capital Grille.

The catalyst for Darden was an earnings report in which the company delivered year-over-year gains in revenue and earnings and issued bullish guidance for the current quarter. Analysts are greeted with bullish sentiment, raising their price targets to 10% or more above the consensus price of the analysts on MarketBeat.

DRI stock is up 25% in the last 12 months and 11.8% in 2025. Despite that, the stock still trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 22x, which is slightly higher than its five-year average but not in an area that would make the stock overvalued. Plus, after suspending its dividend in 2020, the company reinstated it in 2025, and it is growing.

Kinross Gold: A Safe Haven Amidst Market Volatility

Gold mining stocks are a good place to look for investors looking to ride the hot hand. Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) is trading at an all-time high as of March 27, 2025. That trend follows the spot price of gold, which continues to set record highs.

The case for KGC stock moving higher is in line with the overall narrative for gold. Inflation is expected to tick higher due to the effects of the Trump administration's tariffs, which are igniting a trade war. There’s also a concern over how effective the DOGE program will be at creating a meaningful reduction in U.S. debts and deficits.

The next key milestone for Kinross is coming in early May when the company reports earnings. That may be the catalyst for sending price targets higher than the current consensus price, which is 6.6% lower than the KGC stock closing price of $12.46 on March 27, 2025.

