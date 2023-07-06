3 Momentum Stock Picks with Strong Stories

I typically favor a contrarian style over one based on momentum, meaning that I like to look for things that are unpopular and undervalued and are about to climb, rather than things that are already popular and at or near their highs, but which could have further to go. However, sometimes that isn’t the best approach, and now is one of those times.

Recently, the stock market has been quite resilient in the face of some gathering clouds on the economic front. All of the major indices are posting gains on the year despite the fact that interest rates are higher than they have been for a long time, and that a slowdown of some kind looks inevitable. The market's strength, though, hasn’t been about the overall economic picture. It has been led by themes -- in particular, the massive opportunities unleashed in tech by the AI revolution. Stocks like Nvidia have seen massive gains this year so definitely qualify as momentum picks, but even when looking for current strength, a roughly 200% gain in six months makes me think there may be a better entry point available before too long in even that obvious pick in the AI space.

There are, however, other narratives out there that can continue to play out but where there is a little more value to be had.

The EV story, for example, seems to have been around forever, but is still really in its early stages. In 2022, only fourteen percent of new cars sold were electric. That leaves plenty of room for growth. Some of that demand will be met by the major manufacturers of conventional vehicles who have all, with varying degrees of reluctance and enthusiasm, committed themselves to the electric revolution, but the biggest beneficiary will probably continue to be the company that has the biggest market share in the space, Tesla (TSLA).

Some would argue that Tesla’s biggest strength to this point, the company’s founder, Elon Musk, has become more of a distraction than an asset recently, what with talk of a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg and all, but Musk has been saying and doing things that can politely be called “controversial” for years now, and that hasn't seemed to hurt the company or its stock. TSLA is bigger than Musk now, and even if times get tough, the shift to EVs will continue until something better comes along. The momentum here is easy to justify on that basis and in the circumstances, a P/E in the mid-seventies for a company that has a recent history of big upside shocks in terms of output actually looks quite reasonable.

The second pick is also a secular story of upcoming growth, although this one is more company-specific than global trend. Apple (AAPL) will be launching the iPhone 15 soon, presumably in September. It isn’t hard to see why it should be a success, generating excitement that goes beyond the usual level of buzz that accompanies an upcoming phone launch. I have no inside information or anything, but I feel confident in predicting that the phrase “AI” will play a prominent role in the hype around the 15.

Now, it may or may not be that AI technology is in some way incorporated into the phone or is relevant to how it operates and what it offers, but that won’t be the point. By now, everyone has heard of AI, and everyone wants a part of it, so there will be lot of FOMO around when the new product becomes available. Even without that added push, AAPL has always tended to climb in the runup to a launch as the rumors gain pace, so now looks like a decent time to buy despite the strong start to the year.

I would argue that both TSLA and AAPL are now mature companies and more about manufacturing and selling consumer products than disruptive innovation, but the market still views them as tech stocks. However, not every growth story with sustainable momentum right now is tech-based.

Rapidly rising interest rates after a period of historic lows have created a weird situation in the housing market. Rates near zero persisted for so long that almost every homeowner took advantage of them, refinancing if they weren’t buying for the first time. As a result, many of us are now locked into mortgages with rates around or below 3%, which is great for us in some ways but not if we want or need to move. In that situation, we would face the prospect of paying off our 3% interest mortgage and taking out another at more than double that, so selling right now is only ever a last resort.

That has created a serious shortage of existing homes on the market, which is bad for buyers, particularly first-time buyers, but good for homebuilders. They are struggling to keep up with soaring demand, meaning big margins and more growth to come. All homebuilders have benefitted from that trend, but the biggest boost has been to those who specialize in starter homes rather than higher-end custom properties, meaning companies such as DR Horton (DHI).

DHI is a true momentum stock, having nearly doubled year to date, but that has been based on real earnings growth. That is why, despite the look of the chart above, DHI still has a trailing P/E of just over 8. That would be decent value in any circumstances, but with rates likely to stay higher for longer, worsening the shortage of existing homes for sale and therefore increasing the demand for new housing, it looks like a steal, even after such a strong first half.

Analyzing momentum stocks is a different process to assessing value in a contrarian way. You are not really looking at value metrics, but more at why the stock has posted gains. If the bullish narrative still applies, then there is further to go in the move and, on that basis, AAPL, TSLA, and DHI are all stocks that fit a “buy high, sell higher” approach and offer good potential upside. They may have soared recently, but can still outperform in any conditions other than a bruising recession.

