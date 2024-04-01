3 Momentum Cryptos Poised to Double in One Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Momentum cryptos have been some of the hottest investments lately, delivering huge gains in incredibly short periods of time. But investing in momentum plays isn’t as straightforward as just buying what’s going up. You definitely don’t want to chase the rallies and buy at the very top.

Instead, the ideal strategy is to identify cryptos that have been outperforming the market during the bull run and are now allowing for a good entry point before the next potential upswing.

Momentum cryptos are projects that have already proven themselves in this cycle by appreciating faster than Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the overall market. The key is finding ones that have taken a breather and consolidated after their monster rallies, giving us an opportunity to hop on board before they potentially take off again.

Momentum becomes a very self-fulfilling phenomenon in crypto markets in the short term. Once a coin gets hot and starts rapidly ascending, the fear of missing out kicks in for investors. This then creates a buying frenzy that turbo charges the gains as more and more money piles in chasing the rally.

We’ve witnessed this mania phase play out again and again, with some momentum cryptos managing to double, triple or even quintuple their values in just a week.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed in these wild crypto markets. But we may be setting up for another bout of furious momentum moves soon. So let’s dive in and take a look at three cryptos that could be poised to double in the next week if the stars align.

Pyrin (PYI-USD)

Pyrin (PYI-USD) was listed on CoinMarketCap back in February and has gained significantly since then. However, the crypto token has cooled off and declined over the past week. But that doesn’t mean Pyrin will not increase further going forward. Crypto projects associated with Kaspa (KAS-USD) have been some of the most bullish lately. Pyrin can follow in Kaspa’s footsteps in the coming months, especially once altseason kicks in and sends alternative cryptocurrencies surging higher.

This decentralized Kaspa fork integrates Blake3 with BlockDAG and GhostDAG technology, delivering scalable and near-instant transactions at minimal cost. The team has also pioneered a groundbreaking proof-of-work algorithm called PAIW aimed at more efficient resource utilization. Pyrin seeks to offer high throughput, low latency and security through ASIC resistance and built-in smart contract functionality — all secured by its cutting-edge consensus mechanism.

Kaspa is already a multibagger, even after the recent pullback, with potential for further upside if this bull run continues. Projects like Alephium (ALPH-USD) are now capitalizing on similar blockDAG tech. Pyrin follows suit, bringing fresh innovations like PAIW. It currently has a modest $29 million market cap. But with the right catalysts, Pyrin could reach a valuation similar to Alephium’s.

iExec RLC (RLC-USD)

iExec RLC (RLC-USD) is similar to projects like Render (RNDR-USD) and Golem (GLM-USD) — a decentralized cloud computing platform. It surged due to OpenAI’s announcement of Sora, its new text-to-video AI model that can generate realistic videos indistinguishable from real footage. This sent related AI and cloud computing cryptos soaring as the market gets bullish on these innovative technologies.

While RLC has cooled down a bit over the past week, there is significant upside potential here still. One major pro is that iExec RLC doesn’t have a major dilution problem. 83% of the max supply already circulates, whereas a project like Render Token has higher inflation on an annual basis.

With a modest $286 million market cap currently, iExec RLC stands a good chance of delivering major returns going forward. Once alt-season truly kicks off, it could hit a $1 billion-plus market cap if conditions are ripe.

Alephium (ALPH-USD)

Alephium is often compared to Kaspa as it utilizes a similar protocol but claims to offer even more use cases. This crypto has been parabolically rallying over the past few months but has cooled down recently. This consolidation is a potential entry point before altcoins kick into high gear again.

Many existing blockchains like Ethereum (ETH-USD) face congestion and high fees that hamper certain applications. Alephium aims to solve this through its sharded layer-1 blockchain design focused on scalability, low fees and high throughput. It integrates blockDAG technology and parallel blockchain processing to achieve near-instant finality.

If the altcoin market returns with fervor, Alephium has the potential to deliver multibagger returns from here. Its $199 million market cap is still relatively small.

