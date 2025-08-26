3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Sway Frantically

The broader U.S. equity markets have been swinging wildly over the past few days, hitting record highs on the back of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s broader rate cut hints and declining sharply due to concerns surrounding NVIDIA’s impending earnings release. Moreover, with President Trump transgressing the Fed’s independence by threatening to remove Governor Lisa Cook from her post and likely setting up a legal battle that could reach the Supreme Court, the markets remained largely on tenterhooks.



Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.



This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.



Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Screening Parameters for Momentum Anomaly Stocks

Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.



Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.



Zacks Rank #1: Stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance irrespective of the market conditions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.



Here are three stocks out of the seven that made it through this screen:



Headquartered in Westerville, OH, Vertiv is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. The company designs, manufactures, installs, maintains and services a broad portfolio of hardware, software and integrated solutions that ensure digital infrastructure operates continuously, optimally, and can scale with business demands. Vertiv serves essential industries, including cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, transportation, energy, manufacturing, government, education, retail and social media. The stock has surged 60.2% in the past year but declined 7.9% in the past week. Vertiv has a Momentum Score of B.



Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of energy, communication, utility and other infrastructure. The stock has rallied 59.7% in the past year but lost 0.7% in the past week. MasTec has a Momentum Score of B.



Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Robinhood Markets is a financial services firm that offers trading services in crypto, stocks, options, exchange-traded funds, cash management, margin and securities lending, and Robinhood Gold. The company aims to democratize finance through its commission-free trading model, which was launched in 2013, with no account minimums. The company serves in the United States, the United Kingdom and selected European Union jurisdictions through its apps and subsidiaries. The stock has surged 415% in the past year but declined 6.2% in the past week. Robinhood Markets has a Momentum Score of A.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.