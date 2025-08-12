3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Look Beyond Tariffs

The broader U.S. equity markets have been experiencing a rollercoaster ride lately, hitting record highs on the back of solid quarterly earnings performance by blue-chip technology companies, and declining sharply due to inflation woes. As investors aim to look beyond the tariff saga, stable labor market conditions and higher nonfarm productivity portray that the U.S. economy is in solid shape. However, with the key inflation data scheduled to be released later this week, markets remain largely on tenterhooks and await further clarity on future interest rate cuts.



Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT and Root, Inc. ROOT when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.



This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.



Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Screening Parameters for Momentum Anomaly Stocks

Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.



Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.



Zacks Rank #1: Stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance irrespective of the market conditions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.



Here are three stocks out of the five that made it through this screen:



Philadelphia, PA-based Carpenter Technology is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels, and drilling tools. The company is a leader in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. The stock has surged 78.4% in the past year but declined 1.8% in the past week. Carpenter Technology has a Momentum Score of B.



Headquartered in New York, NY, Virtu Financial is a market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. It provides a wide array of offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Its product suite allows clients to trade on several venues in more than fifty countries and in various asset classes, such as global equities, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. The stock has rallied 45.9% in the past year but lost 3.2% in the past week. Virtu Financial has a Momentum Score of B.



Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Root provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company primarily offers automobile and renters insurance products. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy and fair experience, with the Root app boasting more than 15 million app downloads. The stock has surged 89.3% in the past year but declined 26.3% in the past week. Root has a Momentum Score of B.



