3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Election Rally Fizzles

The broader U.S. equity markets have witnessed significant volatility over the past few trading days as the post-election rally fizzled due to concerns regarding potential policy shifts under the new administration. The markets were further weighed down by apprehensions about the pace of interest rate cuts as healthy economic growth offered some leeway to go slow on the proposed monetary easing. However, solid earnings from blue-chip technology stocks helped markets recover some lost ground.



With NVIDIA results around the corner, markets remained upbeat as experts anticipate robust demand trends for its Blackwell AI (artificial intelligence) chips. Amid the uncertainty, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks like Doximity, Inc. DOCS, Impinj, Inc. PI and Innodata Inc. INOD when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.



This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.



Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Screening Parameters for Momentum Anomaly Stocks

Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.



Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.



Zacks Rank #1: Stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance irrespective of the market conditions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.



Here are three stocks out of eight that made it through this screen:



Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Doximity operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company offers digital tools for medicine that enable members to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date about the latest medical news and research, streamline documentation and administrative paperwork, and conduct virtual patient visits. The stock has surged 113.8% in the past year but declined 14.8% in the past week. Doximity has a Momentum Score of A.



Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Impinj operates a cloud connectivity platform that wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach to a host item and include a number to identify the item. The stock has rallied 112.9% in the past year but declined 11.7% in the past week. Impinj has a Momentum Score of B.



Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ, Innodata is a global data engineering firm that helps leading technology companies and enterprises drive Generative AI / AI innovation. It offers a range of transferable solutions, platforms and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. The stock has skyrocketed 380.2% in the past year but declined 9.7% in the past week. Innodata has a Momentum Score of A.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Innodata Inc. (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.