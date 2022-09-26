3 Momentum Anomaly Picks as Third Fed Hike Rattles Market

The broader equity indices appeared to be shaken by the Fed’s third successive 75 basis point rate hike as it vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation. The Fed even indicated that it expects to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3% to 3.25%. To add to the woes, the British pound hit a three-decade low against the U.S. dollar as a slew of tax cuts per a new U.K. economic plan rattled the European markets.

With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day as global recession fears increased significantly, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.



This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. But before we delve deep into it, let us try to fathom why does the momentum strategy at all work?



There are several behavioral biases that most investors exhibit in their decision-making. And these emotional responses, or rather mistakes, are the very reason that makes momentum strategy work.



For example, some investors are anxious about booking losses and hence hold on to losing stocks for too long, hopeful of a rebound in prices. On the other hand, a few investors sell their winners way too early. Momentum investing is one of the best strategies to avoid making such errors in judgment.



Furthermore, investors initially tend to underreact to news, events or data releases. However, once things become clear, they have a habit of going with the flow and overreacting, causing dramatic price reactions. These behavioral problems extend trends, thus opening up huge opportunities for momentum players.



To sum up, momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.



In this context, stocks like Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NEX and New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE are worth betting on.



Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play.



Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Screening Parameters

Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.



Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.



Zacks Rank #1: Stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance irrespective of the market conditions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.



Here are the three of the seven stocks that made it through this screen:



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Super Micro Computer develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, server sub-systems and security software. Super Micro Computer has gained 41.1% in the past year but declined 7.8% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of B.



Headquartered in Houston, TX, NexTier Oilfield Solutions provides well completion and production services in various active basins. Its integrated operations reduce fuel costs, improve efficiencies and decrease emissions. The stock has rallied 34.4% in the past year but lost 20.3% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of A.



New York-based, New Fortress Energy provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. This energy infrastructure company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas infrastructure, ships and logistics assets to help the transition to affordable clean energy. The stock has appreciated 54.7% in the past year but declined 13% in the past week.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.



